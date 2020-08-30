IGP mourns late AIG in garage zone 14, Rabiu Yusuf

Kindly Share This Story:

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu has described the late Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of Zone 14, AIG Rabiu Yusuf as a very dedicated and committed officer whose demise will be missed by the force.

The late AIG Yusuf who was buried according to Islamic rites in Abuja on Saturday was recently appointed AIG in charge of the newly created Zone 14 comprising of Katsina and Kaduna State.

Vanguard gathered that following his appointment, the senior officer who was said to be recuperating from illness was yet to resume office when he suddenly died

AIG Yusuf who hails from Wukari in Taraba State has served in Kano State as when he was a Commissioner of Police before he was redeployed to Force headquarters.

Vanguard News Nigeria

