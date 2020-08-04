Ighalo, Moses in Europa League action

Kindly Share This Story:

Odion Ighalo

Europa League returns on Wednesday, with some Nigerian stars, comprising Odion Ighalo of Manchester United and Victor Moses of Inter Milan raring to go for the win for their respective clubs.

The matches will air live exclusively on pay television network, StarTimes.

Manchester United are in a strong position to reach the next stage of the competition as they hold a 5-0 first-leg lead over LASK, with the second game yet to be played.

United will play Copenhagen or Istanbul Basaksehir in the Europa League quarter-finals if they overcome LASK tonight. Manchester United are among the favourites to lift the Europa League, followed by Inter Milan and Bayer Leverkusen.

ALSO READ:

Victor Moses has shifted his focus to the Europa League after helping Inter Milan finish as Serie A runners-up in the 2019-20 season. Inter Milan will play Getafe Wednesday night.

Other matches on the tonight include Copenhagen vs Istanbul Basaksehir (agg 0-1); and Shakhtar Donetsk vs Wolfsburg (agg 2-1).

On Thursday, Wolves face Olympiakos, Bayer Leverkusen battle Rangers, while Basel confront Eintracht Frankfurt. The game between Sevilla and Roma promises to be another fascinating tie to look forward to.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: