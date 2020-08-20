Igbo presidency is answer to insecurity — Udeogaranya

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chioma Gabriel

A presidential aspirant of All Progressives Congress, APC, in the 2019 elections, Chief Charles Udeogaranya, on Thursday, lent his voice to the agitation for a Nigerian President of Igbo extraction, saying it’s the turn of the South-East to produce Nigeria’s President in 2023.

Udeogranya said the South-East is the safest zone in Nigeria despite not occupying any position in Nigeria’s security network, while the North that occupies all the security network positions, including the Commander in Chief, remains the worst in terms of security.

According to him, because of the peaceful nature of the Igbo, there will be an end to national insecurity in the country, particularly in the North if an Igbo becomes President in 2023.

Udeogaranya sympathised with the people of Southern Kaduna and the Christian minorities in the North over the killings and asked the Federal Government to stop the killings urgently.

He added: “The fight against Boko Haram received its best records when a south-easterner was the Chief of Army staff and our Police were among world best when a south-easterner was the Inspector-General of Police.

“All well-meaning Nigerians must support a 2023 President of Igbo ancestry, beginning with the two Nigeria main national parties, APC and PDP, nominating south-easterners as their presidential candidates.

“The 2023 presidency of Igbo ancestry will heal the breaches of the past and help transform our disunity into a more united and progressive nation, where equity, robust economy, peace and progress will flourish.

“Many nations have transformed their differences into great national assets and we can do the same by giving all Nigerians a sense of belonging, which will attract their commitment to the national project.”

