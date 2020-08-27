Kindly Share This Story:

…Says Igbo presidency will end IPOB agitation

By Dirisu Yakubu & Fortune Eromosele

A political pressure group, Igbo for President Solidarity Congress, IPSC, Thursday listed 11 possible candidates of Igbo extraction for the Presidency of the Presidency in 2023.

The group listed former Anambra state governor, Peter Obi, incumbent Minister of Science and Technology, Ogbonnaya Onu and his Labour and Productivity counterpart, Chris Ngige as possible candidates capable of succeeding President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

Other leaders in the reckoning of the group are Senator Rochas Okorochas, Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi state, Senators Orji Uzor Kalu, Ike Ekeremadu, Eyinnaya Abaribe, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu state, Senator Ifeanyi Uba and Professor Kingsley Moghalu.

This is even as it called on the South-East geo-political zone to embrace the path of peace and unity to realise the lofty ambition.

Addressing newsmen in Abuja, IPSC President, Dr. Olukayode Oshinariyo said the Congress, has come to the conclusion that in 2023, the surest antidote to agitation for Biafra is to support the right individual of Igbo extraction to become the President of Nigeria.

“In the actualization of this laudable vision, IPSC National Working and Technical Committees were inaugurated with two members from each of the six-geo political zones. The IPSC Technical Committee had submitted its report after a diligent inquiry into nominated personalities from the South-East Zone of Nigeria.

“Our integrity sheet is the outcome of an independent integrity examination of these personalities. These 11 distinguished South Easterners were selected via a process of diligent scrutiny premised on education, experience, medical fitness, age qualification, public and private service record, network of friends in the six Geo-political zones, campaign fund capacity, level of corruption, and level of popularity in Nigeria,” he stressed.

Oshainariyo dismissed public perception of the Igbo ethnic nationality as a people incapable of speaking with one voice saying, “Ndigbos are more concerned and committed to unity, peace and progress of Nigeria. Majority of South Easterners believe that it is cheaper to clinch Nigeria Presidency than to secure Biafra Republic.

“We must not abuse the peripatetic nature and striking enterprise of Ndigbo, as they are well prepared and coordinated to actualize the dream of Igbo man or woman as Nigerian President 2023.”

He further explained that the congress will engage in consultation across the six geo-political zones, which he said will include visitation to Emirs, Obas, Ezes, Obis and Chiefs to discuss and examine the characters and integrity of the eleven nominated personalities from the south-east zones.

“After the final selection, we would solicit adoption of this candidate by front line registered political parties. Our congress will collaborate with groups and associations with similar objectives and vision. We would use diplomatic and persuasive approach to realize our goal and vision. We believe in just and egalitarian society,” he added.

