IDUMUJE-UGBOKO CRISIS: When men distorted facts on Channels Television

By Paul Dubem

They were three gentlemen. Sorry two gentlemen and one uncouth rascal. Yes, because it will be an aberration to describe Chuks Nwoko as a gentleman. On Channels television’s Sunrise, on Saturday, August 8, 2020, he showed the world that he still belongs to the pre- civilisation bucolic folks , crudely aggressive and unabashedly brash.

But there is something that binds Chuks Nwoko and the other two, Engineer Igwe Enuoyibo and Uche Aligbe and it is the complete absence of HONOUR in their lives and existence.

For old men to appear on a serious national television to lie brazenly about an issue in their village and to try , albeit, in vain to taint the image of one man is the height of obscene irresponsibility as it is a grotesque dramatisation of a cheap life and living.

They had to do a rehearsal for two days to master their art of lies because they knew they were going to Channels for a theatrical performance of falsehood. They had no documented evidence to buttress one claim. So, they went personal in a dramatisation of shame and perfidy.

So, Igwe Enuoyibo claimed that Prince Ned was first given 33 acres of land for dairy farm. And without utilising it for the purpose it was given, Ned returned 15 years later to ask for 92 hectares of land to build a golf course. Enuoyibo was so hardened in his sloppy lies and self-deception that he did not even mention the university which is a primal reason for the land.

He claimed the village Land Committee turned down Ned’s application and that for Ned, ” it is either I have it or nothing happens “. He added, ” we have been under a lot of threat, under a lot of intimidation. That some of us are not locked up is by God’s grace “, he lamented in a crass art of fraud.

Now, how would anyone react to learn that Ned has never taken his cousin, Prince Nonso Nwoko to court.

Worse still, to think ironically that Nonso has dragged him to four different courts and lost all the cases. These cases are well documented by the media. Yet Enuoyibo sat down comfortably before a national audience to lie with such repulsive impunity. Still, Enuoyibo talked about some of his folks in Agbor and Abuja prisons for terrorism charges and bemoaned the fact that his Obi, Prince Nonso, ” who is a graduate, almost 70 years old is perpetually in hiding “.

In his articulation of this falsehood, he didn’t give a single reason why these men are held in prison custody. He didn’t say why his Obi has become a fugitive.

Now anyone who knows Hon Prince Ned Nwoko can easily attest to the fact that he is a crystal picture of a civilised gentleman, an international Lawyer, global business player, too exposed to encourage violence and brigandage. His affable persona and commitment to genuine philanthropy are all too palpable to Nigerians, not just his village, Idumuje-Ugboko. So, why would he choose his own village as a place to enact violence and lawlessness?

The irreducible fact is that Ned indeed applied for 33 acres of land for agricultural purposes including dairy farm, zoo, poultry and fish ponds with hatchery. Despite the fact that he lost his cows and lots of investment in that process, the land was fully utilized for the purpose it was given, employing 45 full-time workers tending to the poultry, zoo, fish pond and hatchery. And a part of the land now houses some of the 33 houses for the Engineering Workshops of the university.

Today, the space has become a tourist destination, a delightful sight with rare birds and animals.

And contrary to Enuoyibi’s wild claims, Prince Ned through Linas International, his company duly applied to His Royal Majesty, Obi Albert Nwoko III, JP, PhD, OON , for 90 hectares of land , neither 92 nor 93 to establish a university and an international golf course. This was on March 15, 2015. The Obi consequently convened a meeting of the Obi- in -Council on April 9, 2015. This Council resolved to call a meeting of the four federating villages of Idumuje-Ugboko known as Izu Ani, a people’s congress. The Izu-Ani meeting was held having in attendance all the principal traditional Chiefs and late Professor of Agric- Economics at the University of Ibadan, Somayina Nwoko, OON who was the Izu-Ani and Palace Secretary. The meeting was also attended by the leadership of the highly respected Idumuje-Ugboko Development Union, IUDU led by the President-General, Bennet Odor, now late. This meeting applauded the initiative. It, therefore, approved the application for the allocation of the land and enjoined the king to write Ned and Linas International to convey its decision.

The Izu Ani, however, stated that it was not going to sell the allocated land outrightly but would rather go into partnership with Ned’s Linas and therefore be a shareholder in the project. To this end, a 40% equity for the community was arrived at and duly agreed by both parties. Izu Ani also demanded that the land should be mapped out from the kingdom’s Development Land and enjoined Ned to compensate the tenant-farmers on the land, who are non-members of the community but given the land to farm until the village needs it . This was later done by Ned and he even built houses for some of them as a humane gesture after full compensation.

Finally, the Congress requested that an enlarged Land Allocation Committee to be headed by the Iyese, the second in hierarchy to the Obi, be set up to work out modalities for the implementation of the kingdom’s decision and to prepare a Memorandum of Understanding between Linas and Ugboko community.

Based on the decision reached at the Izu Ani, the Obi wrote Linas International through Ned on April 10, 2015, to communicate the decision of the community.

Then on July 11, 2015, the President-General of IUDU, Bernard Odor, now late, convened a meeting of major stakeholders to further discuss and analyse the land allocation and the purpose for which it was approved.

Here, Prince Ned was subjected to a long interrogation and he spoke with candour enunciating the promises and possibilities of a university in Idumuje-Ugboko.

Having been convinced beyond any doubts, the IUDU endorsed the project and subsequently wrote the Aniocha North Local Government Area, LGA, on November 23, 2015, to convey their support for the project and the land allocated for it. Prince Chukwunonso Nwoko, now parading himself as Obi, was palpably present at this event and raised no objection.

Having met all traditional requirements, and with a letter already sent to the local government by IUDU, Linas International applied for Customary Right of Occupancy and the local government obliged in the absence of any dissent .

Enuoyibo’s claim therefore that the late Obi Albert and Izu Ani did not approve Ned’s application is a quantum lie emanating from a corrupt mind devoid of any strand of honour.

Enuoyibo again jumped from his warped claim on land to the incarceration of some Ugboko indigenes stating with a jaundiced mind that some people were in detention in Agbor and Kuje prisons and lamenting that his Obi, Prince Nonso, had been in hiding.

Even a least interested observer hearing Enuoyibo is likely to ask the offence of these folks because the Engineer said nothing about this. Were they just bundled from the streets to prison?

What Enuoyibo didn’t tell his viewers was that these men in prison are suspected terrorists who embarked on gory adventures, men who murdered their fellow human beings in cold blood, two men they terminated their lives in fleeting minutes in Ugboko because Prince Nonso allegedly sent them after those opposed to his maniacal quest to stop the building of an economically and socially important project like a university and golf course in Ugboko. He didn’t tell the world that those fellows kept in the pen enacted mayhem and wreaked unprecedented havoc on Ugboko, shooting a young man dead right in front of the palace to the delight of a Prince with a morbid thirst. Enuoyibo comfortably failed to talk about houses torched, properties vandalised, men brutalised and sent into coma and eventual death. Those were their alleged crimes and leaving such bestial characters to walk the land of Ugboko free is to say Nigeria is a failed state. And because the country isn’t, the police swung into action , arrested them after exhaustive investigations and charged them accordingly.

Because Prince Nonso was the suspected mastermind, the man fingered to have aided and abetted the mayhem, he was invited by the police to defend allegations against him. He refused to honour several invitations from the police. That was how he made himself a fugitive of the law, hiding to escape justice. But wise men know that the long arm of an ever patient law would ultimately reach a fugitive. Nonso’s date with destiny and indeed law came at 8.30am on Saturday, July 18, 2020. This was the day the police stormed Ugboko palace and picked him like a common criminal.

At the police station, Nonso apologised profusely for placing himself above the law and the Delta state police commissioner of police attested to this.

He was subsequently charged and arraigned before a Chief Magistrate Court in Iselle-Uku and asked to be remanded in police custody. Although the Delta state Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General, Peter Mrakpor, compelled the Chief Magistrate to reverse himself and release Nonso and others with him on bail, there is no question that Nonso lives now with a blinking hope and not even his almost-70 years of age will tame the pulse of the law. And if Delta state’s Attorney General forces the Chief Magistrate to dismiss the charges, Nonso himself knows the victims will seek justice in a higher court.

So, Enuoyibo’s attempt to castigate and condemn the police in order to whip up sentiments in favour of Nonso failed woefully.

Another of the interviewees, Uche Aligbe, an elderly man who ordinarily looked harmless and worthy of respect betrayed his seeming persona and aura with a cacophony of lies. He claimed with a stunning confidence that Prince Ned applied for the land allocation on March 23, 2015 and the village turned down his application. And five days later, March 28, the distinguished International Lawyer set his bulldozers pronto on the land. What a bogus claim. Even their financiers who sent them on the hatchet job must have been embarrassed. It was a lie that made no sense, a lie above all lies, parochial and pedestrian in dimension . Needless to repeat the strenous Due Process Ned went through to acquire the land. Even Dr Gabriel Ogbeche , an Ugboko prominent son, who narrated his own concocted interventions in a Vanguard publication did not paint an overt monstrous picture of Ned even as he is an embodiment of anti-Ned movement. A man known to be an unpretentious financier and passionate supporter of Nonso, Gabriel did not accuse Ned of impunity. He did not mention Ned’s bulldozers arriving so desperately for demolition job. He was subtle, not brazen in his quiet and diplomatic quest to demonize the billionaire Honourable, Prince Ned.

Aligbe even asserted without equivocation that the governor of Delta state is aware of how Ned had been harassing and hounding their people but that the governor was helpless because the order was from above .

Unfortunately, these are pathetic falsehoods coated with deep ignorance. As I laughed over Aligbe’s naivety, I asked rather sarcastically, ”So, the governor of a state could not act on a land dispute because a President is backing a party to the dispute”? In plain language, Prince Ned is so unbelievably powerful that he enlisted President Mohammadu Buhari’s intervention, to help him fight for a parcel of land. And the President, so jobless, gave an order that demobilised and shackled the state governor, so much so he couldn’t do anything about a dispute in his state. This is simply a comic relief as far as this writer is concerned. And Aligbe kept repeating these lines that sizzled with ignorance and helped to make him look so confused and lost.

As for Chuks Nwoko, he had no business coming on tv. He was at best an embarrassment. English language looked like a burden. And he compounded his ordeal by attempts to tell naked lies and so he stammered and stuttered like a criminal just caught in the act . He went personal on how Ned went to school and who trained him , forgetting that history had no bearing on the issue he came on tv to talk about. He then claimed that Ned had instituted so many law suits and had so abused the court processes that his lawyer was cautioned.

Chuks reeled out all these catalogue of fallacy without a single document to buttress it, without a date and without citing one court case.

But even a quasi-literate folk could tell easily that Chuks was merely throwing tantrums. First , investigations have established that Prince Ned has not taken Nonso or anyone at that to court. Not once. He is not a plaintiff in any case. In contrast, Prince Nonso has dragged him to, at least, four different courts and has lost all the cases.

But what truly binds these three poor minds on a tall-tale odyssey and outright prevarication is the fact that they do not even live in their village and do not visit often . Worse still, my investigation shows that they don’t even sleep at Ugboko when they visit the village. They sneak in and sneak out to sleep at Asaba, the state capital , only 25 minutes drive to Ugboko because they know they are the spooky agents of a selfish few disrupting the peace of Ugboko for their self-centered ambition. They know too well that they are a contrast to Ned who is forever visiting the village, ever receiving the youths, Anioma traditional rulers , dignitaries and the Ugboko local folks in his palatial architectural statement, Mount Ned, itself an international tourist destination. Deep inside them they know their jangling sounds would rankle Ugboko folks because they are mere hatchet men working for some pittance from Nonso’s ghoulish sponsors.

If the object of their visit to Channels tv, therefore, was to curry sympathy and win more support for Prince Nonso, then it was an exercise in futility, a disastrous image laundering mission and a Public Relations ambition that ended a catastrophe because the product, Nonso, is simply unmarketable.

Now that I have watched Prince Ned’s robust defence and reenactment of history backed with documented facts I shall dissect it in my next epistle to the good people of Idumuje-Ugboko and Nigerians in general.

