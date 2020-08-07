Kindly Share This Story:

…I am still the Unugbrogodo – Ojariefe

Three Idjerhe High Chiefs mandated last week by the Ethiope local government council chairman, Hon Solomon Golley, to pick a thirteen-man Committee to screen aspirants for the vacant kingship stool in the kingdom have recanted their earlier decision to put on hold the committee inauguration, barely 24 hours after they announced the suspension of proceedings.

The three Unugbrogodos, Chief William Atiti, Chief Godwin Ofishe, and Chief Solomon Odemero Ojariefe of Oyonbru, Boboroku and Jesse Central subclan respectively, told newsmen they had put on hold the Committee inauguration on Wednesday after 9 out of the 13 Committee members refused to turn up, with one of the high chiefs, Chief Solomon Ojariefe announcing that he had stepped down as the Unugbrogodo of Jesse Central.

But on Thursday barely 24 hours, after the stepping down speech, Ojariefe made a u-turn, reaffirming his position as the Unugbrogodo of Jesse Central, and insisting he stepped down on Wednesday to open doors for reconciliation for those that were under suspension.

“We want to set the record straight, so that our kingdom can move forward, I want to state that I am still the Unugbrogodo of Idjerhe Central Oguedion, and I have not resigned from this position, what happened yesterday was orchestrated by those who do not mean well for the kingdom, however as law-abiding citizens and as Unugbrogodo of the kingdom, we have consulted our team of lawyers, we have been advised and properly guided, so we have resolved to continue the process of the inauguration of the new Committee and the subsequent screening of the aspirants to the exalted throne of Idjerhe kingdom” Ojariefe who was flanked by Chief Atiti and Chief Ofishe, said.

He also added that the petition which resulted in disruption of the inauguration was not directed at them(the Unugbrogodos) so they have decided to go on with the process, promising to be fair in their selection.

It would be recalled that the Idjerhe Kingdom has been without a monarch since the passage of the last king, His Royal Majesty, Edward Igho Otadaferua, Erhiekevwe 1, passed on in November, 2018.

