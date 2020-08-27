ICPC arrests 25 FRSC, VIO officials over drivers’ licence fraud

Kindly Share This Story:

Takes anti-corruption campaign to secondary schools

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri – Abuja

The Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offenses Commission, ICPC, has arrested 25 officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, Vehicle Inspection Office, VIO, Motor Vehicle Licensing Authority, MVLA, over their alleged complicity in drivers’ license and vehicle particulars fraud.

The Commission, in a statement on Thursday, said the officials were apprehended in Lagos, alongside other persons that were involved in the fraud.

It said the arrest followed a collaboration between the Commission, the Department of State Services, DSS, and the FRSC.

According to the statement that was signed by ICPC’s spokesperson, Mrs. Azuka C. Ogugua, the operation was conducted in Ikeja, Somolu, Eti-Osa, and Anthony Drivers’ License Centres.

“Other places were Ojo, Oshodi, University of Lagos, Surulere, Agege and Coker centres in Lagos State.

“The Commission received information that the officials connive with touts to extort extra fees from applicants before their drivers’ licenses and vehicle particulars are processed.

“Various sums of money and several incriminating documents and equipment were retrieved from the suspects during the operation.

“The officials have been granted administrative bail by the Commission and would be arraigned in court when investigations have been concluded.

“This exercise is a continuous one and similar operations will be carried out in other centres in order to rid motor licensing administration of fraud being perpetrated on the public”, the statement added.

Meanwhile, the Commission, on Thursday, launched a campaign it said would engage secondary school students across the federation as anti-corruption ambassadors.

ICPC Chairman, Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye who spoke during an “Integrity Pays Webinar” the Commission held with selected students from different secondary schools across the country, said the only way the nation could be liberated from the shackles of corruption was for youths to actively participate in the fight by imbibing the ethos of honesty, integrity, fairness, and transparency.

The ICPC boss said the Commission resolved to set up Anti-Corruption Clubs in secondary schools, as well as Anti-Corruption Vanguards in Universities and at various orientation camps of the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC.

Vanguard

