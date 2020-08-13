ICMS beefs up Management team for strategic expansion

Kindly Share This Story:

In a bid to boost the human capital requirement for implementation of its strategic expansion plans Integrated Cash Management Services Limited (ICMS), one of the licenced cash processing companies operating in Nigeria, has announced several key appointments.

The new appointees include Mr Emmanuel Onyebadi, who heads the Security Services, a central functional area of the company.

A Certified Protection Professional (CPP), and a Professional Certified Investigator (PCI) of the American Society for Industrial Security (ASIS), Emmanuel is a former Director of the Department of State Services (DSS), Onyebadi’s last position in a career spanning over 25 years was as Head of Security at Notore Fertilizer Company in PH River State.

Also appointed was Mr Ken Anaje as head of Operations. With over 23 years professional experience, Anaje, prior to joining ICMS, had worked as Area Operations Manager for AfriBank, Standard Trust Bank and United Bank for Africa.

The Company also announced Mr Thomas Ekoli as its head of Business Development and Strategy. Ekoli had joined ICMS in 2009 and through continuous superlative performance and relentless self development; he rose to the present position.

Other new appointments at the company include Doris Ibekwe, who heads Corporate Services with over 14 years active work experience spanning telecommunications and professional law practice, while Mr Kolawole Ikuejawa was announced as the head, Enterprise Risk Management and Compliance. An Associate Member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) and the Risk Management Association of Nigeria (RIMAN) respectively, Ikuejawa has over ten years experience in the financial services industry.

Welcoming the new members of the Management team, the Managing Director of ICMS, Mr Fidelis Omachonu, urged them to justify the expectations of the company through their performance on the job. Also speaking, the Founder and Chairman of the ICMS Board, Mr Charles Nwodo Jnr, congratulated the Management of ICMS for keeping faith with the approved business expansion plan of the company.

He emphasised the full and continuing support of the Board for the implementation of the other components of ICMS strategic expansion plans aimed at positioning the company for industry leadership and sustainable profitability.

Kindly Share This Story: