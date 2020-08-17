Ice Production holds virtual dance conference

Kindly Share This Story:

By Etop Ekanem

Due to the present COVID-19 pandemic, Ice Production is set to debut with a virtual dance conference tagged “Dance Convention-Dance Education, DCDE,” scheduled for August 18 to 20, 2020.

Addressing a press conference in Lagos, the Executive Director, Ice Productions, Mr. Ice Nweke, said “The Dance Convention-Dance Education is aimed at providing education and empowerment to the Nigerian dancers in its growing industry.

Nweke said the three-day virtual event is free for all participants irrespective of age. According to him, seven international dance teachers/entrepreneurs are onboard the project already. Also, three top Nigeria dance teachers will be teaching alongside international teachers, while 11 keynote speakers based in Nigeria would cover the area of finance, marketing, business, branding, and fundraising.

“The main objective of the DCDE is to bridge the gap by organising an annual convention with the aims of teaching, training, empowering, and equipping dancers with necessary tools that will enable them to thrive in the world’s fast-changing economy,” Nweke said.

He revealed that “with only five performing arts schools, 17 theatre arts schools and a few dance studios catering for the education of the teeming population of dancers in Nigeria, who are mostly teenagers and youths, the education of dancers (youths who form the bulk of the over 200 million population of Nigeria) and the possibility to stay gainfully employed are increasingly slim with each passing day. More so, with the shut down of the industry due to the pandemic. The future of the next generation—the talents and the endless possibilities for success— need to be preserved, sustained, and aligned to our emerging economy.

The Executive Director further said, “there seems to be no better ways to strategically position ourselves for what the future of our nation holds after the pandemic than the long-proven legacy of education, empowerment, gainful collaborations and investments that would initiate projects, seminars, and conventions to the benefit of the greatest percentage of our nation’s teeming population—youths.”

