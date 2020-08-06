Ibadan Magaji berates alleged attack on member at Gov’s Makinde’s house over Sallah Ram

Kindly Share This Story:

By Adeola Badru

THE leader of authentic Mogajis in Ibadanland, otherwise known as family heads, Mogaji Wale Oladoja has described the attack on Mogaji Ademola Olasomi of Elekuro compound with a broken bottle at the personal residence of Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State over the distribution of Sallah ram as an insult on the government and the entire people the state.

He said such development was unfortunate and unexpected of the calibre of Ibadan Mogaji.

Oladoja who spoke yesterday, in an interview with journalists in Ibadan, said such indecent development, showed that such individual was not a good ambassador of his family and deserves to be demoted.

Oloko, was on Wednesday reported having attacked another Mogaji, Mogaji Olasomi with a broken bottle because of distribution of Sallah ram.

It was reported that the crisis started when the governor instructed the Mogajis to compile the list of the Authentic Mogajis who are to benefit from the Sallah rams, but the name of the suspect was omitted from the list because he was alleged to be romancing other political parties in the state.

The report further said when Oloko could not get his own ram, he approached the governor at his Agodi residence, but could only meet with the most powerful associate of the governor.

While waiting for the friend of the said associate of the governor at the lounge of the governor’s house, Mogaji Olasomi who was invited to give an account of how the ram was distributed met the suspect at the bar and explained to him that his name was not on the list.

Vanguard learnt before Olasomi could explain the mode of distribution of the rams to the friend of the governor, the Mogaji had hit him with a broken bottle in his head in the presence of the close associate to the governor.

On this development, Oladoja urged security agencies to ensure the arrest and protection of Oloko so as to avoid further attack on the innocent citizens of the state.

Oladoja said: “I am short of words on the attack on my fellow Mogaji by Abass Oloko. What if the man dies? At this level, we are supposed to be a good ambassador of our respective families, rather than behaving live thugs.”

“Moreover, attacking your mate, friend and colleague at the personal residence of Governor Makinde is an insult to the office of the governor, the stool of Olubadan, his family, his children, and even the sons and daughters of Ibadan land.”

“On this note, he should be arrested and prosecuted for attempted murder. Police must not allow this issue to die down like that. They should do their job diligently since petitions have gone to them,” he said.

Vanguard News

