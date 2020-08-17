Ibadan alleged serial killer escapes from custody

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ola Ajayi -Ibadan

A suspected killer, Sunday Shodipo who was arrested by the Oyo State Police Command in connection with serial killings in Akinyele Local Government Area of the state has escaped from custody.

According to the police command through the Public Relations Officer of the command, SP Fadeyi Olugbenga, the suspect was said to have escaped on 11th August.

While confirming the story, the police said, in a statement, that the 19-year-old suspect who had earlier been paraded was the prime suspect in the alleged murder.

The statement read, ”The Commissioner of Police, Oyo State Command, CP. Joe Nwachukwu Enwonwu, wishes to state that, the prime suspect in the serial killings at Akinyele Local Government Area, Moniya Ibadan of Oyo State, one Sunday Shodipe ‘m’ 19 years who was arrested and paraded along with two others at the Oyo State Police Command on 17th July 2020 and later charged to court but remanded in Police custody escaped from lawful custody on 11/08/2020.”

“Consequent upon this, the CP wishes to implore the general public to be on the lookout, arrest and immediately inform the Officers and men of the Command when sighted for immediate handing over for further action.

He further said he used this opportunity to appeal to any member of the public with credible information as to the whereabouts of the alleged assailant not to hesitate in passing same to the Oyo State Police Command to assist in the apprehension of the offender who is now at large.”

“The CP wishes to unequivocally state that, the Command is committed to the protection of lives and property of the good people of Oyo State.”

“He, therefore, assured that adequate security measures have been emplaced to enable all and sundry transact their lawful businesses in an atmosphere of peace and tranquillity, move from one place to another without any fear or molestation from any individual or groups as he sternly warns criminal elements to steer clear of Oyo State”.

“He further advised angry youths or mobs from taking laws into their hands by carrying out jungle justice when suspected criminals are arrested, but such suspect(s) should be handed over to the Police.

“The photograph of Sunday Shodipe ‘m’ 19 years old is hereby attached for ease of identification.”

