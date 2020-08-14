IAR&T staff petitions Oyo Housing Corporation over robbery incident

Kindly Share This Story:

…alleges abandonment of estate

By Adeola Badru

A staff of Institute of Agricultural Research and Training (IAR&T) Moore Plantation, Ibadan, Mr Olawale Olayiwola has petitioned Oyo State Housing Corporation over alleged abandonment of an estate belonging to the corporation during a robbery incident.

Olayiwola is calling on the corporation to take all necessary steps to develop its estate along the Apata-Ibadan expressway three weeks after some armed robbers came to his house to attack him and his family members.

In an interview, weekend, Olayiwola, said that the robbery incident took place on Saturday 18th July 2020 at Owode housing estate phase 2 which belongs to the corporation.

Olayiwola while speaking further, alleged that the major reason why the robbery incident occurred is due to the inability of the corporation to developed the estate.

He explained that out of about 1,000 plots of lands in the estate which had been allocated to individuals for the past 20 to 25 years, less than 50 plots were developed and occupied, while others have grown in to tick forest which puts the lives of inhabitants into danger.

He, then, called on the corporation to without wasting more time, develop the estate whose inhabitants are currently living in fear due to a series of robbery attacks.

“The incident took place at Owode housing estate phase 2 on Saturday 18, July 2020. Two people came with mask and demanded we should open the door, we tried to inform neighbour on phone, they started removing the burglary of the window, immediately, they entered, they were matching my wife and myself, they escaped through the window. 2 houses were affected.”

“Oyo state housing corporation owns the landed properties in my community but out of about 1000 plots which had been allocated to individuals for the past 20 to 25 years, less than 50 plots were developed and occupied, others have grown in to tick forest which puts the lives of inhabitants into danger.”

“We have tried severally to reach housing and Oyo state government all to no avail, some beneficiary of the land has more than a plot and are not ready to develop the land. Government stand to get a lot of money if these land are allocated to serious individuals. The Armed robbers took away a transistor radio. My wife spent 3 days in a private hospital while I spent 19 days at UCH, in fact, I was operated.”

“Among other things carted away by the hoodlums were wallet consisting of money, thousands of naira, the office I’d card, drivers license, passport photograph, voters cards etc. It would be highly appreciated if details of neglect by housing corporation are responsible for our danger in the community”.

President, Owode Estate phase 2 landlords association, Barrister Oluwole Oyewole confirmed the attack on Mr Olayiwola.

Oyewole who called on the state government and the corporation to revoke undeveloped lands added that the attack on Mr Olayiwola is one of the series of attacks in the estate.

He said: “What happened to Mr Olayiwola is one of the series of attacks in the estate. The major reason is that about 95 per cent of lands in the estate is not developed, this makes the area porous. We have reported to the state government and the housing corporation. Let them revoke the undeveloped lands. They should give it to those who are ready to develop the lands. We are praying that the government come to our rescue.”

But, Director of Information and Public Relations, Oyo State Housing Corporation, Alhaji Kunle Sanni while reacting, said that the corporation has warned those who have landed in the estate to developed them with immediate effect.

Sanni, who said that the corporation has placed security personnel in the corporation on alert, added that anyone who fails to developed his lands would forfeit the ownership of the abandoned land.

Sanni, who spoke with Saturday Vanguard said: “Our position is that we are not unaware of some plots of lands that are not developed. Recently, we told those who have landed there to develop them.”

“We have informed them that anyone who fails to develop their lands risk forfeit of the lands. We will do the needful by revoking the abandoned lands. We have our own security that is working in the estate.”

Vanguard News

