I was tempted to touch, says pastor accused of raping fellow pastor’s daughter

By Chinonso Alozie – Owerri

A pastor of Living Faith Church, (Winners Chapel) in Njaba Local Government Area of Imo state, Joseph Anthony, suspected to have raped an 11-year-old girl, Favour Chikanma, in the house of his fellow pastor, said he never raped the girl but was “tempted to touch.”

The Pastor who claimed he was tempted, was paraded in Owerri by the Police alongside other suspected armed robbers, was furious that he was accused of raping a teenager knowing that as a pastor he wouldn’t think of such act.

Speaking to Vanguard Pastor Anthony said: “let me tell you this, it is the father and the mother of the girl that took me to their house to stay with them even when I did not want to stay with them. They are accusing me for nothing.

Asked if he touched the girl at any time, he said: ” I was tempted to touch but I did not do it. I am a pastor. I cannot do it I know what is right and wrong. Take this from me I never touched the girl that is the truth.”

According to the police, “On 13/07/2020, one Pastor Joseph Anthony ‘m’ of Living Faith Church of Njaba was arrested for the defilement of one Favour Chikanma age 11yrs; the daughter of his fellow pastor, one Pastor Chukwuma Okoronkwo.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the said Pastor Chukwuma Okoronkwo accommodated Pastor Joseph Anthony in their house .

“The said Pastor Joseph Anthony took advantage of the fact that he was at home alone with the victim and had canal knowledge of her. Investigation is at advanced stage. He will be charged to court accordingly.”

