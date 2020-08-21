I slumped when I was announced winner — MOTI Queen, Desire Onwuchekwa

Kindly Share This Story:

By Juliet Ebirim

Newly crowned Queen of the just concluded Models On The Island (MOTI) pageant, Desire Onwuchekwa has revealed that winning the pageant came as a huge surprise to her.

Speaking with the press recently, the MOTI Season 6 Queen said she slumped when she was announced winner because she never expected to win. Her words: “I didn’t expect it. Actually I didn’t come for the car or the cash prize.

I just came for the experience. I wanted to build my profile; I wanted to build myself and know that this is what I’ve passed through in my journey of life. When my name was announced, I was so astonished I slumped because it was not something I expected. That shock that came to me brought me a whole lot of happiness and I feel like my whole life right now has totally changed.” she enthused.

Other winners of the pageant include Oscy Eluchie Sinachi and Okonkwo Ifechukwude who also emerged King and Ambassador respectively.

Continuing, Onwuchekwa disclosed that she would be creating a similar platform to provide youths with an opportunity to showcase their talents.

“I am embarking on my pet project very soon, as a way of giving back to society. I want to have a platform like MOTI. I would be working with the organisers to provide a platform for others to also showcase their talents and hone their skills. I have a project of setting up a platform like this that will enhance the communities and societies; because so many people want to be a part of these shows, and they want to bring out their best to make the world see them. A lot of children who want the world to see them can’t be heard, so we will build and see the good in them because everybody has a talent, it’s just left for the person to be showcased.” she revealed.

The Anambra State-born graduate of Mass Communication revealed that her simplicity and originality brought her this far. “I try to be myself at all times. My simplicity and originality got me to this level. I don’t want to be like any other person; I want to be me. ”

Founded six years ago by Emmanuel and Joseph Etim of Twin Image Concept, Models On The Island (MOTI) is aimed at empowering and developing models opting for a successful career in acting, television commercials, photography, fashion, modelling and other aspects of entertainment.

“We came up with the idea of Models on the Island Africa to groom talents, develop and empower them.

