I once gave up on music- Cracker Mallo

Ayodeji Olowu, popularly known as Cracker Mallo, is a Nigerian music producer, singer and songwriter. Born on the 18th of August 1996, he hails from the Lagos Island region of Lagos state, Nigeria.

Since he began producing, Cracker Mallo’s sound has developed into a variety of genres built on Afro Beats as the foundation.

He recently bagged the City People Music Award for “Music Producer of the Year” and was nominated for Soundcity’s MVP Award for “African Producer of the Year”.

His upcoming EP “A Friendly Introduction to SAUND” is set to drop on and is guaranteed to be the biggest project in Africa’s Music History by a producer.

Over the years, Cracker Mallo has been the sound behind some award-winning hit songs including, Seeed’s ‘Ticket’ “an Award Winning, high profiled 11 man-band based in Berlin, Germany),Ricky Dietz’s “Don’t Touch My Face”, Olamide’s “Wonma” and “Pawon”, Tiwa Savage’s “Dangerous Love”, Fireboy DML’s Award Winning “Jealous”, “Omo Logo” and

> “Feel”. Slimcase’s “Azaman”, “Otunba Lamba” and “Lambaxtra”, Mayorkun’s “Sope”, Mr Real’s “ZZZ”, “Oloun” and “Antidote”, D’Banj’s “Issabanger” and Vector the viper’s “Mad”.

Speaking on his foray into music; he said; “I started as a DJ in secondary school, just for fun, not on a professional scale. I dabbled into production out of curiosity and then I got hooked. This happened in the summer of 2012. To me, it feels like music is alive inside of me. My actions and creative choices are just an expression of how it feels on the inside.”

Cracker Mallo who wishes he produced Burna Boy’s hit song, ‘Killing Dem’, featuring Zlatan recounted the challenges he had to grapple with while finding his sound.

“The major challenge was that I was clueless as to how to navigate the software. It took me a while to figure out the controls. It was difficult but exciting and I was relentless with this. I like to properly define the emotions surrounding the purpose of the song, and then try to create sounds in my mind that fit those emotions I feel. So, all my creations out there are a part of me that I’ve shared with you.”

On being the lucky one to produce one of the biggest hits of 2019, he noted; “It was really rewarding for me to know that people actually felt the same way I’ve always felt about my music. Also, felt some sort of relief and confidence with my team that we can do even better! It was incredible, although the attention makes me feel a little awkward sometimes I’m getting used to it.”

He added saying; “It has been an amazing ride so far for me; a lot of unpredicted opportunities and blessings. I’ve worked with these amazing people who let me express my sound comfortably and made me feel appreciated.”

He however confessed that at some point he gave up; “I always believed it would happen but honestly, at some point, I gave up. Shortly after that, I got the opportunity to produce my first Hit song in Nigeria, unplanned, unexpected.”

Speaking further, he recounted how he came in contact with rave of the moment, Fireboy DML. “We met at a recording camp for Ric Hassani. The next time we met was the day we made Jealous. We really just wanted to create good music with no specific goal in mind. He has a genuine love for the craft. He has a calm and humble personality so it is good vibes whenever we link up, even with the rest of our team.”

He concluded by shedding light on his song with the ‘Jealous crooner; “I made the song about a year ago, on the same night we made ‘Pawon’. It had always been one of our favorite songs and recently we just finally decided to put it up

