Nigerian-born, Kaycee Madu, who was appointed as Canada’s new minister of justice in his appreciation message to Nigerians for their support and message said he looks forward to the “day when Nigeria and Africa become places where hard work and merit are rewarded”.

Madu is the first black man to occupy either Provincial or Federal Justice positions of the Justice Minister, Attorney General or Solicitor General in the history of Canada.

He was born and raised in southeastern Nigeria. He graduated from the University of Lagos with a law degree in 2001. He and his wife moved to Canada in 2005. They have three children.

In an earlier report, Vanguard noted Canadian Premier, Jason Kenney, elevated Madu to the position of the minister of justice from Municipal Affairs in a cabinet shuffle that saw Calgary-Elbow MLA Doug Schweitzer deployed to economic portfolio, according to Canada’s CBC report.

Kenney described Madu as “a man who has experienced racial prejudice firsthand and can bring that sensitivity to this important role,” while saying; “I’m excited to have him in that position.”

While appreciating well wishes from Nigerians and Africans after the news of him becoming the Edmonton-South West minister Minister of Justice and Solicitor General in a twitter post thanked Nigerians and Nigerians in Diaspora (NiDCOM) for their support and prayers.

Thank you for all the support and prayers coming from Nigeria and Nigerians in the Diaspora. I look forward to the day when Nigeria and Africa become places where hard work and merit are rewarded. Chukwu Gozie! 🇳🇬 🇨🇦 #ableg #cdnpoli — Kaycee Madu (@KayceeMaduYEG) August 30, 2020

His appointment was celebrated Canada’s Alberta Black community as a way to bring needed perspective to the nations justice system.

Madu, who has practised law in both Nigeria and Alberta, was first elected as a Member of Legislative Assemblies (MLA) in the April 2019 general election.

Dunia Nur, president of the Edmonton-based African Canadian Civic Engagement Council, said Madu has become a role model for the community.

