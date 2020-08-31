Breaking News
Translate

I look forward to when Nigeria rewards hard work, merit ― Nigerian-born Canadian minister

On 6:48 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Kaycee Madu

By Rasheed Sobowale

Nigerian-born, Kaycee Madu, who was appointed as Canada’s new minister of justice in his appreciation message to Nigerians for their support and message said he looks forward to the “day when Nigeria and Africa become places where hard work and merit are rewarded”.

Madu is the first black man to occupy either Provincial or Federal Justice positions of the Justice Minister, Attorney General or Solicitor General in the history of Canada.

He was born and raised in southeastern Nigeria. He graduated from the University of Lagos with a law degree in 2001. He and his wife moved to Canada in 2005. They have three children.

Kaycee Madu and his family. PHOTO: BBC

In an earlier report, Vanguard noted Canadian Premier, Jason Kenney, elevated Madu to the position of the minister of justice from Municipal Affairs in a cabinet shuffle that saw Calgary-Elbow MLA Doug Schweitzer deployed to economic portfolio, according to Canada’s CBC report.

Kenney described Madu as “a man who has experienced racial prejudice firsthand and can bring that sensitivity to this important role,”  while saying; “I’m excited to have him in that position.”

ALSO READ: APC to Nigerians: Calm down! Restructuring has begun

While appreciating well wishes from Nigerians and Africans after the news of him becoming the Edmonton-South West minister Minister of Justice and Solicitor General in a twitter post thanked Nigerians and Nigerians in Diaspora (NiDCOM) for their support and prayers.

His appointment was celebrated Canada’s Alberta Black community as a way to bring needed perspective to the nations justice system.

Kenney described Kaycee Madu as “a man who has experienced racial prejudice firsthand and can bring that sensitivity to this important role,”  while saying; “I’m excited to have him in that position.”

Madu, who has practised law in both Nigeria and Alberta, was first elected as a Member of Legislative Assemblies (MLA) in the April 2019 general election.

Dunia Nur, president of the Edmonton-based African Canadian Civic Engagement Council, said Madu has become a role model for the community.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!