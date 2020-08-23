I like my woman reserved and productive – Ayo Bishi, Afro-pop artiste

Kindly Share This Story:

Afro-pop sensation, Ayo Bishi has confirmed the imminent release of his new single while also hinting that the unveiling of his EP before the year runs out is a possibility.

The artiste whose 2019 single, entitled “Confirmation,” is still enjoying airplay disclosed the information about his forthcoming efforts while unravelling his music plans for the rest of the year.

“The plan basically is to drop this forthcoming single, and by God’s grace, my EP before this December,” he affirmed.

His recently released video has been enjoying rave review from fans and critics alike. Of this, he said: “The song is a normal everyday vibe; its title is a Swahili’s word that means “To Leave”.”

Since he broke into the music scene, the Lagos-born Afro-pop crooner’s popularity has been on the upswing as he continues to distinguish himself as a crack songwriter, singer and performer.

He is one of the artistes that stole the limelight in 2019 and was riding high before the coronavirus pandemic forced a lull on the entertainment world globally.

On how the Covid-19 lockdown has affected him and his act, Bishi said: “It hasn’t been easy at all. I miss outdoor the most.”

He, affirmed, however, that he had had made judicious use of the past few months. “I’ve been putting in more work and effort to create more good music for my fans,” he stated.

On what the future hold, Bishi, who has National Diploma in Mass Communication and Higher National Diploma in Public Relations from Kwara State Polytechnic, said the future is open.

According to him, “We all are like pencils in the hand of the Creator; we never can tell what the future holds.”

One of those things he has not yet decided on is the issue of marriage. On the other hand, he has a good idea of the woman of his dream.

“Her character, how reserved she is and how productive she is,” he asserted, are the basic things he looks out for.

Vanguard

