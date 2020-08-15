I know what to do to stop my death rumours – Ebenezer Obey

Kindly Share This Story:

Says, “There’s nothing wrong with my health”

By Ayo Onikoyi

The fake news of the death of Chief Commander Ebenezer Obey has been consistently peddled in the last couple of months in the media. In the month of July alone, the news filtered out twice that the Juju veteran was dead. The last one which came up last week was the final straw, that got the maestro talking and set to squash it once and for all. He speaks with AYO ONIKOYI, Entertainment Editor on his plans in this regard. Excerpts:

What do you make of the persistent news of your death?

I cannot understand what is responsible for this. Why they continue persistently to spread this rumour I don’t understand. The question to ask at this point is, why? To me, I’m a man of God. I believe so much in God, our creator. God created man to be very good. But among human beings God created, there are those who belong to the kingdom of darkness. And these people who belong to the kingdom of darkness have done the same thing to God Himself.

They rebelled against God, so much that God in the book of Genesis Chapter 6 Verses 5 and 6 says “ When the Lord God saw the extent of human wickedness, and that the trend and direction of men’s lives were only towards evil, he was sorry he had made them. It broke his heart.”

Evil imagination is of man. They said this three times alone this month. It is very annoying. But I want to come out with a lot of things to make sure this will not repeat itself. I mean something that will stop them from continuing to do this. Apart from the fact that my lawyer is taking the matter up, I will be coming up with a programme to make them stop.

People reacted to the first, the second and this third time was just too much. The first rumour was the strongest as well as this third one. As far as I’m concerned nothing is wrong me. I will explore all available possibilities to make sure it does not happen again.

Are you planning any legal action?

I have spoken to my lawyer. Before, I didn’t see any need to talk to my lawyer but this last time I have asked him to do something. And apart from my lawyer doing his part, I ‘m also coming up with a programme that will air weekly since they have turned this thing to a weekly affair. I’m going to be having a weekly show. At least when I do that people will be able to participate all over the world. The show will be educative and full of music. Now, they have pushed me to the wall and I have to show show them I’m alive and kicking. Very soon people will begin to see me all over the world.

Given that the news keeps recurring, is there something about your health prompting it?

There’s nothing wrong with my health. Anybody that is of my age (78) must have one thing or the other he’s nursing. I thank God for my life and everything God has done for me. With what God has done for me I’m okay. They say I’m blind but I’m not blind. They have said many bad things about me. I have small challenges but challenges come with age.

Do you still perform on stage?

Yes, I still do. Even last Saturday I still performed. I performed on Zoom at the birthday of Chief Alex Duduyemi. Once I start my weekly show nobody will have any cause to peddle rumours about me because all will see with their eyes what I’m doing. I’m satisfy with everything God has done for me. God has been so good to me and I thank him greatly for that.

How do you really feel each time you hear of your death rumour?

I feel bad but I’m comforted by the fact that I’m close to God. I talk to God more than I talk to man. I read ten chapters of the Bible everyday. It is my closeness to God that nourishes my strength, if not for that all these evil people would gotten at me. What God makes of me is what matters to me not what man does. I’m here on earth to fulfill all that God sent me here to do. Nothing written by man can change that.

