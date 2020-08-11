I-invest open equities market to millions of Nigerians 

Kindly Share This Story:

By Peter Egwuatu

Prospective and experienced retail investors can now own a piece of the companies listed on The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) using the i-invest app on their smartphones from the comfort of their offices or homes.

The secure investment app, which revolutionized fixed-income trading, now empowers investors in the equities market to execute trades during trading hours; it gives them full control of their portfolios.

Oluseye Olusoga, Managing Director, Parthian Partners, who disclosed this in Lagos, said the convenient access to real-time equities trading on the NSE offered by i-invest is in line with Parthian Partners and Sterling Bank’s innovative approach to offering stress-free services to millions of Nigerians at home and in the Diaspora.

i-invest was launched in 2018 by Parthian Partners in partnership with Sterling Bank. It is a secure digital platform for investments which is regulated by the Nigerian Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Olusoga urged investors to take advantage of the i-invest platform to trade in the shares of any of the 161 companies listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

He added that the platform allows for trading with direct reflection of the business as done on the NSE during the daily trading period between 10 am and 2.30 pm every weekday while investment in either Eurobond or treasury bills could be done at any time of the day.

According to Olusoga, anyone can start investing within minutes of downloading the i-invest app. After downloading the app, a prospective investor registers and can make payment into the app’s wallet which could then be used for investment immediately.

He explained that the app provides a secure, fast, and convenient way for the average man to access investment products otherwise reserved for the elite.

The easy-to-use application was designed with customers in mind and gives interest on every investment option. Customers can view their portfolio of investments anywhere at any time.

