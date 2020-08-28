I am here to rule Nigeria music – Jaidee Arison

Kindly Share This Story:

By Sylvester Kwentua

It is always the wish of every upcoming musician to have a big breakthrough in the music industry. But to do this, they have to work hard and be creative enough, in order to stand a chance to compete with the big boys in the industry.

Based on this, it is was not surprising that when this reporter had a Whatsapp chat with Jaidee Arison, whose real name is Olujide Arinola, he sounded so sure of having what it takes to rule the Nigerian music industry and take over from the likes of Wizkid and Davido.

“I am sure of overthrowing Wizkid and the likes, because I work hard, I am highly creative with my songs and I do every genre of music.” Jaidee stated confidently.

Born over twenty years ago, Jaidee Arison was born and raised in Lagos. He is a graduate of physical and health education from the Lagos state university. According to him, he has been singing since 2008 but started singing professionally in 2013. He has several singles to his credit and has enjoyed moderate airplay on various Nigerian radio stations.

Jaidee who said he was not signed unto any record label at the moment, but has a management team handling his career, has a single, Jah currently being played on radio stations. Jah features Raybekah; his sister who also sings and Zlatan, the ‘Bolanle’ crooner. Davido, Wandecoal and Wizkid, are his role models.

VANGUARD

