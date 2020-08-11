I am a naughty comedian – Levite Solomon

Kindly Share This Story:

Levite Solomon is beginning to establish himself as a comedian with prospects. Not only has he started making great statements of intent on social media he is also warming his way to the hearts of many with his dexterity.

His versatility is derived from his Igbo roots and Warri grooming. So, he is a hybrid kind of comedian who brings to the table a blend of different cultures. In this chat with AYO ONIKOYI, Group Entertainment Editor, VANGUARD, the comedian let us into his world. Meet him:

Please can you introduce yourself and what you do?

My name is Levite Solomon. I am a comedian and online influencer. I was born to Mr and Mrs Solomon Onyekwere from Obunta, Ikwuano local government area of Abia state. I grew up in Warri, Delta State.

READ ALSO:

I am from the family of 10, I am the 6th child out of eight. I went to Bethel Demonstration School, Warri, Delta from nursery to SS2, then I went to Royal Heritage School where I wrote my WAEC. I studied materials and metallurgical engineering at Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Anambra State

Why and when did you decide comedy is what you would do?

Because I made everyone around me laugh and decided to enter into comedy in 2018 because I love making people laugh and no job for Nigeria ?

What was the journey like establishing yourself as a comedian?

It wasn’t easy, but we thank God, we are getting there

What are the biggest sacrifices you have made to pursue your dream?

Sleepless night to think of funny jokes and skits, and traveling to different locations to do skits

Who and what have been the greatest influences in your life as a comedian?

Mr Jollof was my first greatest influence, he gave me a good platform when he uploaded my videos and met other great men in the industry

Have you ever suffered any embarrassment as a comedian on stage?

No, I always flow with the vibe

There are many comedians in the industry, what’s your own unique selling point and what stands you out?

I am a naughty comedian and the only comedian with boldness to say naughty things and settle matter

There’s a notion that the comedy industry is dying. What’s your take on this?

The comedy industry isn’t dying, it’s just that the problem of the country is increasing daily from snake swallowing money, monkey running with money, offices burning with money.. so people don’t find things funny because of the country, but God will help us

Name your mentors in the industry and why do you see them as mentors?

Mr Jollof, he’s a motivator. Comedian I Go Save, he’s carrying everyone along despite his busy schedule

What does it take to be a comedian?

When you can make people around you laugh

What’s your ultimate dream as a comedian?

Becoming a global comedian known all over the world

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: