Husband, wife, die in fresh bomb blast in Borno village

A husband and his wife, names withheld, were killed in a suicide attack which rocked Kafan Ruwa village in Konduga Local Government Area of troubled Borno State.

Sources also said an unspecified number of residents in the Borno Village were injured in the attack with the destruction of houses.

Kafan Ruwa, a.k.a waterways in English is predominantly a fishermen communities dominated by Hausa origins and a stone throw to Konduga Local Government Headquarters which is about 40km drive from Maiduguri, the state capital.

Vanguard correspondent gathered from reliable sources that the incident took place on Sunday at about 12:30 am when the suicide bomber infiltrated a household in the Borno village and detonated an Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) strapped to her body.

When contacted, the Deputy Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Yakubu Mohammed confirmed the attack but insisted that he did not have details on the number of casualties.

His words: “Yes I have been trying to get in touch with the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Konduga, but am yet to get him, whenever I get him, I will furnish you with the details.” He told Vanguard.

