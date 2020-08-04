HURIWA chasing wild goose against Humanitarian Affairs Minister — Group

Kindly Share This Story:

The New Initiative for Credible Leadership (NICL) says Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) is chasing after wild goose over allegations of corruption by the Humanitarian Affairs Minister, Hajiya Sadiya Farouq.

Rubbishing the claims as untrue, NICL stated that HURIWA’s motive is to undermine the minister’s various social intervention programmes which were acclaimed as transparent.

In a statement signed by its National Coordinator, Rev. Steven Onwu, on Monday, the group accused HURIWA of following the script of their paymasters hell-bent on blackmailing Hajiya Farouq.

The New Initiative for Credible Leadership, however, advised the human rights writers to seek proper clarification before going to town to make weighty accusations.

It further urged the public to disregard HURIWA’s quest to squeeze the minister into submission so they can have access to funds meant for social intervention programmes.

Read the full statement below:

The New Initiative for Credible Leadership is in receipt of a statement credited to the Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) alleging that the Humanitarian Affairs Ministry is a Bastion of Spectacular Corruption.

The content of the statement is at best a puerile attempt to undermine the efforts of the ministry in the implementation of the various social intervention programmes of the government towards alleviating the plight of the less privileged and vulnerable groupings in the country.

HURIWA tried in vain to malign the character of the Honorable Minister, Hajia Sadiya Farouq by making unsubstantiated allegations that lacked every form of objectivity and laced with hatred and the utmost disdain for her personality as well as her commitment to the entrenchment of transparency in the affairs of the ministry and the various social intervention programmes that are currently implemented across the country.

That HURIWA could describe the ministry as a cash guzzling machine, and a financial disaster indicates that it is not in tune with reality and not conversant with the term social intervention, but instead reading the script of their paymasters that are hell-bent on blackmailing the honourable minister into dancing to their whims and caprices in the disbursement of funds for the various social intervention programmes across the country.

The New Imitative for Credible Leadership frowns at situations where individuals and groups delve into areas they are ignorant about all in exchange for pecuniary gains. One of such groups is the Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria.

We wish to state that HURIWA delved into an area that is alien to it as evident in its disjointed postulations about the implementation of the various social intervention programmes of the federal government through the ministry of humanitarian affairs, disaster management and social development.

It should be noted that HURIWA as an organization is not in proper stead to ask critical questions on the implementation of policies of government because of its track record of fraternizing with individuals and organizations of questionable motives in Nigeria over the years.

It is expected that HURIWA should have done enough research to realize that the points it raised in its statement were illogical in all ramification and most importantly lacking in every form of credibility.

We state that the likes of HURIWA are known for their cash and carry policy which is the hallmark of their operations over the years as it has successfully gained notoriety for aligning with the opposition towards discrediting successive governments in Nigeria.

It, therefore, comes as no surprise that it has elected to brandish this tendency once again through its wild goose chase against the Humanitarian affairs minister who has been outstanding in the discharge of her duties.

The New Initiative for Credible Leadership wishes advise HURIWA to seek proper clarification before going to town and must be circumspect in the kind of briefs it collects from its paymasters in the future as not all are worth the amount of money on the table.

We consequently wish to inform members of the general public not to be deceived by the antics of HURIWA and its sponsors in their despicable plot to blackmail the honourable minister of humanitarian affairs into submission so they can have access to funds meant for social intervention programmes that would have an impact on the lives of the less privileged and vulnerable groupings in the country.

HURIWA should do well not to insult the sensibilities of Nigerians as it is not in the proper stead given the antecedents of its promoters that are known to have built considerable expertise in fanning the embers of discord in the polity.

The general public is consequently advised to view with a pinch of salt statements from HURIWA and other organizations with the same motives that are scattered all over Nigeria.

The New Imitative for Credible Leadership states in unequivocal terms that there is no iota of truth in the postulations by HURIWA, needless to say, HURIWA acted in exchange for monetary rewards.

Vanguard News

