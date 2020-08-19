Humanitarian Day:NIHA vows to raise $2.4b in tackling post- COVID-19 effects

Kindly Share This Story:

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA-AS Nigeria joins the rest of the world to commemorate the World Humanitarian Day, the Nigerian Humanitarian Action, NIHA, has pledged to raise $2.4 billion to address the consequences of COVID-19.

The organisation, at a news conference, Wednesday, in Abuja, said the fund to be sourced through its reach-out Initiative, would be unveiled on Sept. 8, 2020.

to build institutional synergy to raise 2.4 billion dollars to address the consequences of the Covid-19 Pandemic.

Convener and Chief Humanitarian, NIHA, Mr. Kletsaint Akor, speaking explained that the initiative was a strategic, non-governmental instrument designed to assist and consolidate the efforts of the Federal Government to secure the economy and lives of vulnerable Nigerians from the negative impact of COVID-19 pandemic.

Akor said that humanitarian action institutional goal created REACH-OUT programme as its swift response to the COVID-19 which, in reality, had become as devastating to human lives as it had to the socio-economic wellbeing of all Nigerians and nations worldwide.

He also said that the initiative was created by NIHA as an emergency response programme to bring together all stakeholders in the humanitarian and social services sectors.

” Including both state and non-state actors, to comprehensively address the socio-economic and humanitarian challenges occasioned by the global Coronavirus Pandemic (COVID-19) in a timely, efficient and equitable manner that ensures transparency and accountability, across Nigeria.

” The initiative is to serve as a seamless vehicle to positively intervene in the lives of millions of vulnerable Nigerians exposed to the negative impact of COVID-19, and to help empower them to regenerate the economy.”

He assured that NIHA would mobilise and collaborate with humanitarian organisations, professional organisations, individuals and other service-oriented benefactors to address the impacts of COVID-19 on the people and economy of Nigeria.

” The goal of REACHOUT COVID-19 FUND Instrument is to successfully implement the funding of the REACHOUT programme through multiple, open-source approaches.

” That is targeted to raise a projected sum of Nine hundred and fifty billion Naira (N950, 000,000,000) or 2.5 billion dollars the first one-year pilot face.

” It is projected that the same funding threshold shall be sustained throughout the initial term of five years.

” The entire expressions of the initiative are estimated to last for five years.

” Reachout through this timeline shall be implemented along the two-part window period: the fundraising window and programs interventions window

” As individuals, we remain the greatest weapon to fight this pandemic” quoted from President Muhammadu Buhari‘s national address on the state of the Nation March 29, 2020, is a national call to action.

” In this regard, we call on all state and non-state actors, men and women of goodwill and all Nigerian to join NIHA and its promoters and partners by all means to address the humongous challenges occasioned by the COVID-19 through REACHOUT.”

