How to be a political appointee in Nigeria

By Eddington Obaro Jonathan

FOR once, the witches and wizards in your village and all the village people that you know have given you a break and the Lord has answered your prayers and buttered your bread.

That political appointment you have been eyeing for years for which you have become a doorpost rug to every Tom, Dick and Harry in political office and which has almost turned you into a loyal houseboy to every politician that comes your way has finally been delivered to your doorpost.

Now, you don’t even know how to express gratitude to the benevolent spirits of your forefathers who have allowed the heavens to smile so graciously at you and you appear confused about what next step to take. Don’t worry, just take my advice and you will be fine.

First, you must look for a very powerful witchdoctor and pledge your loyalty with a cow or a fat goat and some wads of naira notes. Get the latest car and drive to the nearest church, drop the car key on the altar, go down on your knees and pray fervently like Hannah – make sure you ask your God and the God of your father’s fathers to protect and bless you.

Then, take a ram to your favourite imam and seek more protection and blessing from the powers that be. Make sure the three religions in Nigeria are on your side so that no devil, born or unborn, can attack you from any angle.

Now that the heavens are backing your every move, you may now appoint your wife as your special adviser, your son as your special assistant and your daughter as your personal secretary.

Don’t bother about their age: even if they are still in secondary school, who cares? The whole world can go and hug a transformer if they like. All this while you had been suffering no one was caring enough to ask if you had eaten.

Just ignore them, those people who don’t want any good for you and if any of your “side chicks” wants a portfolio for herself, feel free to appoint her as the Chief Bedmate of the Minister (assuming you are a minister).

The next step is to float as many companies as possible. You will need these companies when you start awarding contracts. Are you aware that you can award a contract to more than 15 companies and still not execute the project? You can even award palliative for yourself, your family and all the rats that used to live in your house before this blessed appointment.

If you do not know how these things are done, I will recommend you visit a popular commission in the Niger Delta for tutorials. I heard that they specialise in personal development and other related issues.

And remember to dissociate yourself from the companies you have floated. Some foolish politicians have landed themselves in trouble for such nonsense. You can assign ownership of these firms to your loyal relatives, friends or associates.

The most important thing you have to learn is the art of fainting. Ignorant politicians overlook this aspect of Nigerian politics. But you are not foolish like them; you came from a lineage of sages and you are willing to do anything to stay long in this game.

Learning this art may be a bit difficult since you have never acted drama in your life and you are not planning to join Nollywood or Hollywood anytime soon.

But do not worry yourself over little things that can be handled without the slightest drop of sweat. There are professors everywhere that are versed in the art and can teach you the rudiments and all you need to know in your new profession.

Just remember that proper fainting requires a great deal of practice and people may dip their useless hands in your mouth even when you didn’t ask them to. You can bite off their fingers if they really annoy you.

The next step is to look for powerful thugs who can sacrifice their lives and the lives of their families and communities just to please you. Don’t worry, they are not hard to find and very cheap to maintain.

All you need is to buy them a bottle of beer or two anytime you see them and a few naira notes so they can smoke some cigarettes and forget about the problems that you have caused for them. Those thugs are very loyal and you can play with their destinies as you like.

Now that everything is set, it is time to loot. Remember to loot as much as you can, enough to wipe your name and those of your children’s children up to the tenth generation from the book of poverty.

Nobody will ask you stupid questions since everyone knows that it is your time to shine. In fact, the more you loot the more accolades you will get and the less likely you will be summoned to account for your loots.

So, award each contract to all the companies you floated and make sure none of your firms executes any project. If the people like, let them die in their squalor – how is that your business? Is it your fault that God singled you out for his blessings?

Please, remember not to eat alone so you do not embrace a lonely grave. You do not have to share your hard-earned opportunity with others. Just award some of the contracts your companies failed to execute to a few legislators and other government officials, especially members of the House committee on your ministry or commission.

Let them know that you are not so greedy as to forget their existence and make sure you keep evidence of such magnanimous acts to prove how well you have played your role and to court more opportunities.

And if any group of haters call you for any interrogation or probe, you don’t have to run away from the country. Just call your personal physician to prepare your medical history for the past six months and let him send it to your haters to warn them beforehand how deteriorating your health has been due to too much responsibilities you have been performing on behalf of the people.

Let him include how many times you have fainted in the past months and how he has advised you to go for medical treatment abroad but your love for the people has held you bound.

If they insist on interrogating you, just put on your eye glasses and walk straight to the House, sit down and let them know that you have no problem answering cheap questions.

When they ask you to account for the money you have stolen, tell them a snake swallowed the money or better still, that there was a fire outbreak in your office and the money that was in the bank got burnt as a result of the fire.

You can even tell them that the money disappeared and you have been looking for it. You may remind them that some contracts were awarded to members of the committee. Trust me, just before you finish your statement, you will hear a voice shouting, “It’s okay. It’s okay, Minister. Off your mic.” At this point, know that victory is yours.

And if anybody still bothers you with a stupid question too difficult for your wits, kindly move your hand slowly towards your face and remove your eye glasses gently and execute PLAN B.

Make sure you don’t regain consciousness after you have fainted until you are out of that hell of a place – may God punish all those working tirelessly to remove food from your table and all those sent by your village people who have suddenly resumed duty for your sake just to pull you down.

All this while others were buying jets and building mansions with public funds, no one bothered to ask them how they acquired their wealth. Now that it is your turn to embezzle to your fill, some idiots are planning to cut your ration short.

May God scatter their plans and destroy their works – may God punish Satan! Don’t worry, when you are long gone, your children will sell your jets and mansions and deposit the money in your grave as your death allowance just to enable you wash away the rust of death, your glorious trophy.

VANGUARD

