How Sean Kilkenny achieved his dream of becoming A DJ

Kindly Share This Story:

Sean Kilkenny has always had a deep commitment to music. From an early age he was inspired and looked up to people in the music industry, especially Festival DJs. At age six, he followed DJs on Radio Disney and would call in to talk to them every day, even if that meant waking up at 5:30 in the morning. These mornings had a big impact on Sean.

READ ALSO:

At 16, Sean got his big break and the opportunity to begin hosting his own events and concerts, which he realized was the only way he was going to make it to the next level. This wasn’t easy though, he did not have the funding to host his own parties, but he knew that the local radio station did, so he set up a meeting with them and got their support.

From this moment on, Sean has amassed a massive following on social media. The events that he has hosted have only gotten larger and more impressive. He even scored a brand partnership with a drink that has helped him generate more revenue. Sean hopes to keep pushing the envelope further and plans to become a global music festival DJ.

Sean is now getting his career ready for the next big step, where he hopes to be a part of large festivals across the country once the COVID-19 Pandemic resides.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: