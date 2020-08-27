How Oshiomhole made 14 Assembly members-elect jobless ― Obaseki alleges

Kindly Share This Story:

By Gabriel Enogholase

THE candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the September 19, 2020 governorship election in Edo State, Governor Godwin Obaseki has revealed how his predecessor, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole allegedly deceived 12 State House of Assembly members-elect not to present themselves for the inauguration of the 7th Assembly along with two others whose seats had been declared vacant thereby denying the representation of their constituents.

The Governor who disclosed this at Adolor Ward 4 in Ovia North East Local Government Area of the State at a rally. said the affected members-elect, have betrayed the confidence reposed in them by their constituents after the House was proclaimed on June 17, 2019.

The affected members-elect who were elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2019 are Vincent Uwadiae, Ovia North-East II; Ugiagbe Dumez, Ovia North-East I; Washington Osifo, Uhunmwode; Victor Edoror, Esan Central; Kingsley Ugabi, Etsako East and Michael Ohio-Ezomo, Owan West.

Others are Sunday Aghedo, Ovia South-West; Chris Okaeben, Oredo West; Crosby Eribo, Egor; Aliyu Oshiomhole, Etsako West II; Oshomah Ahmed, Etsako Central and Ganiyu Audu, Etsako West I alongside two Lawmakers, Mr. Uyi Ekhosuehi and Mr. Eric Okaka representing Oredo East and Owan East Constituency for failing to meet the mandatory 180 sitting days as enshrined in the Constitution.

Obaseki’s comment comes barely three weeks after the splinter group, elected Mr. Victor Sabor Edoror as Speaker of the Assembly loyal to Adams Oshiomhole, following a failed attempt to break into the Legislative Chamber at Anthony Enahoro Complex in Benin City, which is undergoing renovation.

The Governor noted with regret that: “The godfather is deceptive. He deceived the 14-Lawmakers-elect and today, they do not have jobs.

“They know that they cannot win the election. They are relying on violence. We will not allow them”.

Recall that in December 2019, the Speaker of the 7th Assembly, Mr. Frank Okiye had invoked Section 109, sub-section 1(F) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended),” and declared the 14 Lawmakers-elect’ seats vacant for failing to meet the mandatory 180 sitting days as enshrined in the Constitution.

Okiye, while declaring the seats vacant, said that the 12 members-elect ‘defiantly refused’ to come forward to do necessary documentation as part of the conditions for their inauguration as members of the Assembly.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: