How insecurity in Nigeria renders women economically, politically impotent

Kindly Share This Story:

By Jane Echewedo

The ranging insecurity has been identified as responsible for rendering women economically and politically incapacitated in Nigeria.

The assumption was made by researchers and academicians at a gender-based webinar, organised by Maroon Square and supported by Ross Luxemburg Foundation, to unravel how to tackle the violations of women’s and child rights and provide them adequate security.

Speakers at the conference identified bad governance, unemployment, inadequate basic infrastructure, corrupt practices of government officials, poverty among others that have been causing insecurity in the country.

ALSO READ:

A historian and researcher, Oliseh Kadishi, spoke on day two of Maroon Square Discourse 2020 on the topic: “Struggle of Women in Nigeria Through History: Women’s Rights and challenge of insecurity in Nigeria”.

Kadishi stated that other causes responsible for women and children’s problems are perceived victimisation, ethnic superiority, religious superiority, materialism couple with impunity, domination and exploitation of women gender.

Also, Temitope Fagunwa, of the Department of History and International Studies, Osun State University Osogbo, in his presentation, said women and children bear the brunt of conflicts and insecurity and that most conflicts in history ended with more women and children casualties.

He said the Boko Haram insurgency has indeed affected women in a multi-dimensional way and that this crisis has literally precluded women in their numbers from having access to education, social benefits, healthcare services, wage labour among others.

He said: “The effects of the insurgency on women can be grouped into health, socio-economic and political effects.

“The enormous cases of HIV, and other deadly sexually transmitted diseases, among women in the North, have been tied to the insurgency,” he added.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: