How I started Fontana city entertainment– CEO, Innocent Odewingie

The CEO of Fontana city entertainment, a fast-rising record label, Innocent Odewingie has shed light on how he started the record label after his vast experience in entertainment many years ago.

Mr Innocent, who is also an artiste made it known that the record label started eight months ago but he has been on it for many years

He revealed that entertainment has been a passion for him since he was young, coupled with the fact that some of his family members are also into entertainment and are doing well.

“Fontana city entertainment is 8-months-old, we have been on it for long. My elder brother, Kingsley, who is in the US is into entertainment too. He taught us some things about music while we were In school. I have a cousin who is into music too in Ghana, Mufaya.’’

Regarding his record label, he has signed two artistes, namely Jamminlyrist and Toyosi, according to him, they are both doing excellently well.

“As it is not new that artistes dump their record label after they become popular, Mr Innocent explained that such won’t happen with his label, because he has made the contract as transparent as possible, with legal backings.”

“If you are an artiste and you are being given a record label deal, go to your lawyer and show him. If its okay for you, sign on it, if its not, don’t sign. For me, I gave my artiste a preview for weeks before he signed the deal, my artist manager still asked if he was okay with it, and he said he was.’’

Several record labels have gone down the drain due to reasons unknown. Fontana City entertainment CEO however maintained that he doesn’t pray for such and that he has put some things in place to ensure that his label stands the test of time.

“What I need first is God, we have lots of people that have fallen but we are not praying for that and that is why we have lots of people, I have a friend that we planned some things together, we were supposed to hold a seminar on how to uphold a music record label, it was supposed to be a three day seminar African international music summit.”

“One thing to look out for is the mistake people have made, you go through it and work on it. You can even bring those that made mistake on board, let them realize where they made mistakes and work together.’’

Furthermore, while speaking on the effect of Covid-19 on entertainment, he revealed that one of the ways to survive as an artiste or record label and by publishing songs on streaming platforms, especially now that there are no shows or events.

“Like I said, I told you about Africa music international summit where I am a member, we came out to tell people how to make money online, There is money on the internet, one of the ways to make money as an artiste is through streaming, lots of artistes have so many views and streams online which is making huge money for them but some people don’t know.”

“There is something we call publishing in music, once you publish your song, you get the royalty and everything you need, even if you don’t sing for 10 years, your money comes to you as long as you have signed for it, it’s a life investment.”

“Lots of us sign with south Africa, we have boomplay, Apple itunes, you register and make money from it, the more the streams, the more the money that comes to your hand.’’

Similarly, he called on the federal government of Nigeria to support entertainment because it has lots of benefit to the country’s income.

“Apart from the music industry, Hollywood in the US have a studio, a film village, we don’t have it here in Nigeria, we have lots of land, our president can look into there, let them develop a film village too, whoever goes there will pay for it, and it will make more sense. If the president does this, it will help entertainments, we shouldn’t depend on oil for income, entertainment brings money.”

