How I reproduce Magnificence Body and Skincare business – Daramola Oluwatobi

Daramola Oluwatobi, owner of Thowbie Makeovers, has continued to make waves with her renowned body sculpting techniques. Her high-end establishment has become a regular resort for body sculpting, brows, non-surgical body enhancement, and much more.

Even with the success achieved, Daramola improves on her skills to keep herself and her business ahead in the game.

After studying Microbiology at the Olabisi Onabanjo University, the Osun State-born mogul started as a makeup artist to shore up her skills into the beauty and skincare business

“I started my business as a makeup artist and seller. I was selling makeup products and I was also into home deliveries for clients,” Daramola recounted. “I didn’t really start with any amount per sey like most people would say. I actually started with no amount of money. I only started using my BBM Channel through which I was able to make contacts and market products based on demand.”

After 6 years of establishment, clients from all walks of life flock to the Lagos-based Thowbie Makeovers for Daramola’s top-notch body contouring techniques. Using a suction cup, she works to non-surgically reshape and enhance clients’ bodies.

“Body sculpting business is gradually growing in Nigeria, not everyone is aware that they can have their dream body without going under the knife so we make sure we keep telling people and convincing them about our non-surgical body enhancement therapy,” she said.

Daramola has also undergone several professional trainings to expand her skillset.

“To stay updated in the field, I went for training in the UK on body sculpting that has to do with fat reduction in the belly, the back, and the thighs. I also so butt enhancement, that is, non-surgical increase in your butt and also breast size,” Daramola explained.

“I have also travelled to Dubai to further my training. So, all of these trainings have really enhanced my skills and helped my business to grow,” she added.

Being so young yet successful, Daramola Oluwatobi inspires many girls to go after their entrepreneurial dreams. She is a great inspiration to other body sculpting specialists and upcoming entrepreneurs.

