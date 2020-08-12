How I handle family pressure, trolls in my relationship with Mercy – Ike, ex-BBNaija housemate

Kindly Share This Story:

Former BBNaija housemate, Ike Onyema who co-stars alongside girlfriend and BBNaija Pepper Dem winner, Mercy Eke on the ‘Mercy and Ike’ show currently streaming on Showmax has talked about how he handles pressure from trolls in his relationship.

In an exclusive interview, Ike who also runs his photography business alongside his blog, Ike Exclusive, and budding acting career also spoke about his relationship with housemates.

Excerpts.

What is your relationship with your fellow ex house-mates?

My relationship with Venita is always good. Diane and I have good relations. I was in one of her short films, Storm, that she released recently. With the others, we are pretty good, although we do not talk much. The ones I talk to regularly are Venita, Kim, Mercy, Diane, Tacha, Jeff and Mike; we are all very close.

They know that for me, I am all about the business, so usually when we are talking, it is business-related talks like, ‘Oh, this person is calling me. They want to know if you can jump on this project with me’ and stuff like that.I really like that because it is like a network of people now. I don’t have all the burden on my shoulders to go find work; they help me find work, especially Kim and Diane, even Mercy too.

Speaking of Tacha, would you say you connect with her on an entrepreneurial level?

Definitely. The connection is there on an entrepreneurial level. One thing about her though she’ll check on you to find out how you’re doing or say happy birthday; like on my birthday she wished me a happy birthday. 99.9% of the time when she contacts me or I contact her, it is about business. ‘Oh there’s a job here; this and this is happening.’ She is always talking about business and I really like that, so in the future I would definitely say we could do something together. We have nothing planned on the ground yet but the sky’s the limit and I definitely see us working together someday.

On the Mercy & Ike show, we could see the struggle you and Mercy had dealing with pressure from trolls, the fan base and also family members. How are you able to manage this in your relationship and stay afloat?

Honestly it has not been easy. Even though I think I make it look easy sometimes by always just smiling and getting on, you really have to be deliberate about the fact that I am going to hold on to this relationship. I would tell myself, ‘I am going to make sure this relationship continues and I am not going to let anyone come between us.’

When you have those things in your mind and you keep yourself strong and focused on the relationship, you can make things work. I have seen more problems in one year of this relationship than I have faced in my entire life of different relationships, so just being able to focus on each other and when things get really bad, being able to communicate with each other even if I have to call her sister or mum, or she calls my aunt or mum, that patience and focus on the relationship is what has been keeping us going.

On a related note, how were you able to maintain the fact that you and Mercy want to live apart until you do the engagement, and just respect tradition and the advice of your family?

Honestly it is so difficult. Every day I am fighting myself because she can be in my place for two or three days and I don’t want her to leave and I can be in her place for two, three days and she doesn’t want me to leave.

That really gets me, but in the end I am like, ‘Let me maintain my self-respect and just go home and come back another day’ because as much as I know she wants to live with me and she knows that I want to live with her, I know there is always that fear of judgement. ‘What will people say?’ Not to sound arrogant but we know there are a lot of people watching us, even down to neighbours from her side and mine.

There are so many people watching our every move. As much as in the house, we were able to control ourselves for three months, we still have a lot of self control. Knowing that thousands or maybe even millions of people are watching and judging your next move, that definitely is keeping us from moving in together.

I could be like, ‘I am an American and this isn’t bad’ but I know that even though I could probably handle the troll or the judgement that will come, I really won’t want to put her through that just because I want to live with her or we want to live together without being engaged. So that’s really been it.

What will be your advice to young Nigerians in Diaspora seeking to come to Nigeria?

For those who want to just come back to Nigeria, I will say the one thing holding people from coming back is fear. The portrait that is painted of Nigeria is not always good, especially in America. I don’t know much about the UK but most times they paint Nigeria as dangerous and a place where life is not as easy, and it actually is.

They won’t tell you that coming back to Nigeria, you’ll feel so much more at home. I am not racist but you will be surrounded by people who are like you. No one is judging you because we are all Nigerians, we all know ourselves and it is very nice and welcoming. Anyone looking to come back will have to let go of the fear of, ‘Oh, I am going to Nigeria; they will do this and that to me.’

Before I moved back here, my parents were terrified. I was in Tanzania for about a month or almost two months, then I was in Kenya for about a month and half, then I came to Nigeria.

My parents were begging me to come back to America, saying ‘No, don’t stay in Africa, something might happen to you. You can’t handle it there; it is messed up.’ They just had so many reasons why I should come home but I kept telling myself, ‘No, I have friends that moved back and lived well.’ Like I said, Nigeria is welcoming, full of life, though the pay is a little bit different, it is pretty cheap to live out here. You don’t have to earn $10,000 to live good out here. You can live good with an average amount of money and that is one thing they will never tell you.

The second thing is there is so much opportunity here. Back in the US, a lot of my friends dream of being famous. You can strive to do different things but at the end of the day, you are going to probably have a 9-5 that you need to work, to make sure you can pay your bills so you can survive because over there, there is not much freedom to do different things because bills come monthly rather than annually, so every month you need to make that certain money or you’re going to have a serious problem next month.

So the pressure makes people not really have time to chase dreams the way you want to because it costs so much to live there, but in Nigeria you get your annual bill, your apartment, the car, and then you have plenty of time to think about what it is you want to do and really chase it, and it won’t cost you too much.

Any advice for those who want to embrace the fame and the realities of being in a show like Big Brother Naija?

For those who will try to audition for BBNaija, I will definitely say come and try your luck. It is all about personality; it is all about luck. Just pray and anything can happen. For me, it was not in the plan at all. My cousin just pushed me to it and boom, here I am today, so it is just about luck. I would say don’t make that your only hope. People get famous in Nigeria just for being funny; just for doing one skit on Instagram or Twitter. There are a lot of different ways; it is just about chasing your dreams

What do you consider the best part of living in Nigeria versus living in the states?

If I am being honest, the best thing about living in Nigeria is freedom. You know people might not understand that because America is home for the brave and free, but I mean I have been there for like 26 or 27 years and I will tell you that they have rules and if you break them, they have dire consequences. Nigeria has rules, but it is like there are rules and they have ‘bendable’ rules. Anything can happen, but I can wake up and tell you that by the end of today I am going to be at home, in my bed, safe and sound, no matter what it is going to take. Worst case I’ll make some calls or pay for security or whatever but I am going to be home tonight and safe. But in America, when you wake up, you don’t know if you might die sometime today from crime, gun violence or worse. You might end up in jail, even for financial or tax problems or maybe you broke a law, anything. There are really serious rules and you have to obey or suffer the consequences. There is no work around but in Nigeria you can talk your way out of almost anything.

Maybe it’s because it’s a Nigerian talking to another Nigerian and they can relate to whatever issue it is you have, but over there when you run into issues, you are going to end up talking to one white guy or one white lady and they are not going to care about you at all and they are not going to have any sympathy. That’s one good thing about living in Nigeria definitely.

Secondly it is family. In the US, I only had my mum, dad, brothers and sisters. Everyone else was a school friend or club friend or business partner but in Nigeria I have too many cousins, aunties, uncles and grandparents, so I have a proper extended family here and it feels really good to have someone to visit me or reach out to.

What does the future hold for Ike?

Right now more TV. I’m praying for season two of Mercy & Ike to come round after this Big Brother. I have started blogging now and I really want to use the platform to give people other things to talk about other than gossip.

I want to use my blog to project positivism and success. Let’s not talk about bad things but rather celebrate people’s achievements – someone’s bought a house, car and so on, stuff that’s more positive but people can still relate to.

Photography is also there and I want to take the clothing brand to another level. I feel like it is my first time selling clothes and I never thought I’d be a designer or pushing a clothing brand but now it has happened and I want to make the most of the opportunity and come up with designs that people will be excited to see.

Vanguard

