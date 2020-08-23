How group rearrested suspected Akinyele serial killer Sunday Shodipe on Sunday

Kindly Share This Story:

By Adeola Badru

THE residents of Akinyele Local Government Area of Oyo State, Sunday evening, went into wild jubilation, as the news of rearrest of the suspected Akinyele serial Killer, Sunday Shodipe, was announced by the state police command.

Shodipe was suspected to have been the mastermind of terrorism and increasing killings in Akinyele Local Government Area of the state.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Enwonwu Nwachukwu confirmed the development shortly after Shodipe was re-arrested, following his escape from the police custody on August 11, 2020.

The Police Public Relations Officer, SP Fadeyi Olugbenga, who confirmed the arrest on the telephone with Vanguard said: “We have arrested the suspect who escaped from our custody.”

Attempt to quiz him further on how he was re-arrested proved futile, saying: “The CP will brief the press adequately.”

Recall the Oyo State Government and Inspector-General of Police had given marching orders to the Oyo State Commissioner of Police to get the notorious killer arrested.

Giving insight into how the suspected serial killer was re-arrested, the caretaker Chairman, Akinyele Local Government, Mr Taoreed Adedigba confirmed that Shodipe was re-arrested on Sunday at Iwo Road by a group with the support of a tactical team that had once worked with the Special Adviser on Security Matters to Governor Makinde, Fatai Owoseni in Akure.

Mr Adedigba added that special prayers were offered in Akinyele on Saturday by traditionalists who performed different rites, Muslim clerics offered their prayers, while the Christian Association of Nigeria, Akinyele chapter also held fasting and prayer.

He commended Governor Seyi Makinde for this great feat, saying that: “As I speak to you, there is massive jubilation by residents of our LG, they are commending Makinde on this welcome development.”

He added that the five hundred thousand naira (500,000) promised by the state government and police would be paid to the group on Tuesday while pledging that his council would also compensate the group.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: