How group re-arrested Ibadan suspected serial killer

By Kingsley Omonobi, Ola Ajayi & Deola Badru

THE residents of Akinyele Local Government Area of Oyo State, yesterday, went into wild jubilation, as the news of re-arrest of the suspected serial killer, Sunday Shodipe, was announced by the state police command.

The 19-year-old suspect was re-arrested in the home of his grandmother in Ojoo area of Ibadan after a week of an intensive manhunt after he allegedly escaped from police custody last Sunday.

He was initially arrested with three other suspects by the state police command for his involvement in the murder of five people and masterminded terrorism in Akinyele Local Government Area of the state.

Shodipe is linked to the murder of Barakat Bello, 18; Azeezat Shomuyiwa,29, and three others.

The police had on Thursday promised a reward of N500,000 to anyone who could provide tangible information leading to the re-arrest of Shodipe.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Fadeyi Olugbenga, confirmed the rearrest on the telephone with Vanguard, yesterday.

He said the suspect was re-arrested at Bodija area of Ibadan.

The police image maker also added that there would be a press briefing where the details of his re-arrest would be announced tomorrow.

He said: “Yes, he has been rearrested. He was arrested at Bodija in Ibadan.”

Giving insight into how the suspected serial killer was re-arrested, the caretaker Chairman, Akinyele Local Government, Mr Taoreed Adedigba, disclosed that Shodioe was re-arrested at Iwo Road by a group with the support of the tactical team that had once worked with the Special Adviser on Security Matters to Governor Seyi Makinde, Fatai Owoseni, in Akure.

Adedigba added that special prayers were offered in Akinyele on Saturday by traditionalists, who performed different rites, Muslim clerics offered their prayers, while Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Akinyele chapter also held fasting and prayer.

He commended Governor Seyi Makinde for this great feat, saying: “As I speak to you, there is massive jubilation by residents of our local government area. They are commending Makinde on this welcome development.”

He said the N500,000 promised by the state government and police would be paid to the group tomorrow while pledging that his council would also compensate the group.

IGP hails Oyo CP

Meanwhile, the Inspector General of Police has commended the Police for rearresting the suspect.

In a statement, the Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Frank Mba, said: “The Inspector-General of Police, M.A Adamu, while commending the Commissioner of Police, Oyo State Command, Joe Nwachukwu Enwonwu, and his team for a job well done, equally expressed his sincere appreciation to the citizens for their support and understanding while the manhunt for the rearrested Shodipe lasted.

“Meanwhile, the IGP has warned against any form of complacency on the part of the operatives of the Oyo State Police Command, stressing that all hands must be on deck to bring the case to a positive and successful closure.”

