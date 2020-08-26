How AmplifiHub is changing ways African artistes and music producers make music

Kindly Share This Story:

By Princewill Ekwujuru

The African music industry overtime has seen positive changes with regards to the continent’s music style, structure and music production process, courtesy AmplifiHub.

Thanks to the internet, 60 percent of modern African music is made over the internet and music producers can now learn how to produce music on the internet using platforms like YouTube, Instagram, Udemy and other popular music tutoring blogs.

Obviously, the world is going digital with everything getting easily accessible with just a click. As regards these, there is a solid “want” for the evolution of the music industry as well, and that is where AmplifiHub comes in.

What is AmplifiHub?

Speaking to Vanguard, Founder of AmplifiHub, Ejikemeuwa Odoh, said: “AmplifiHub is a web-app designed for music producers to meet the needs and wants of African music producers and artists all over the continent, satisfying the general public and the makers of African music. Music producers can also purchase African sample packs on the platform.

He went on to say, “AmplifiHub is a digital way of showcasing talents and also building talents in Nigeria and Africa at large. With over 5000 users, AmplifiHub can be referred to as a “one-stop-shop” for African music producers; where one has access to buy and sell African music beats coupled with licensing of audio samples from legendary African music.”

“Aesthetically, the web-app is beautifully designed with unclouded graphics and an easily accessible layout, so one does not easily get confused while navigating the web-app. AmplifiHub also has a music player embedded in it so people can easily sample beats and other suitable content. Amp is accessible with the URL https://amplifihub.com.”

Gains as a Music Producer/Mixer in Africa using AmplifiHub:

AmplifiHub gives you the opportunity to meet, interact with prospective artistes that like your beat and market your African beats and other African music-making services such as mixing and mastering using our “Work for Hire” feature to customers based anywhere in the world.

To properly gain access to these features we have payment plans that you subscribe to if you decide to go pro, which enables you to display your products and services to the musicians looking for your beats and services. Alongside this, You would have your login details and your personal dashboard to track conversions and know-how and where to improve your marketing.

You get the following:

A Personal online beat store

A Html5 Store (embed your beat store on your personal website).

Work For Hire (Mixing and Mastering) orders. Secured online transactions with customers based anywhere in the world.

A dashboard to track conversions and total beat plays, Beat license contracts for every beat sold.

Access to a huge catalogue of African music samples to beef up your production arsenal.

Gain as an Artiste/Buyer using AmplifiHub:

He stated also that AmplifiHub provides a platform that acts as a one-stop-shop for your music needs. No need to go around looking for African music distribution services, online music management, free beats, Afrobeat Instrumentals, Highlife beats, Dance hall beats or professional mixing and mastering services when you can get it all in one place “AmplifiHub”. Get you a music producer & a mixing and mastering engineer for your next release without any hassle.

In bullet points you get: Free music distribution service in Africa, Online music storage and management service, African Beats (free and premium),Work For Hire (Mixing and Mastering) services, Secured transactions with African music producers and Beat license contract with the producer you buy from

Subscription packages for Music Producers

AmplifiHub provides really affordable and reasonable rates for our customers. Visit our subscription page to get a full breakdown of each package benefits.

Referral System / Affiliate Marketing Program

There is a referral system that AmplifiHub offers to every registered user, which gives back 100percent of what the referred user subscribes to for the first month. So when you refer someone and he or she subscribes for a monthly plan, you get back what he or she paid for in your personalized e-wallet. Like we say in AmplifiHub, “Earn while you create”.

Communication System

Visit the AmplifiHub knowledge base and frequently asked questions (FAQ) page which answers any possible question you might have concerning the website and how it runs. There is also a live chat icon where you can have a conversation with the AmplifiHub team about issues pertaining to the site, suggestions, and questions you feel were not answered at all or to your satisfaction.

So, what are you waiting for? Sell beats online, visit https://amplifihub.com, sign up, subscribe to any of the packages stated above and move along with the new wave. And if you’re in need of African content, visit the website now to buy African beats online and get flooded with what Africa has to offer! The currents of the music industry sea in Africa are flowing vigorously and AmplifiHub is here to be your surfboard.

