How 14 Assembly members-elect were deceived — Obaseki

Kindly Share This Story:

…We’re the authentic assembly, says Edoror, factional Speaker

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY—EDO State Governor and candidate of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, said yesterday that the former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Adams Oshiomhole, deceived the 12 members-elect of the state’s Assembly who refused to present themselves for inauguration and two others whose seats were declared vacant, denying their constituents representation.

The governor said this in Adolor Ward 4, Ekiadolor, Ovia North East Local Government Area of the state, during his reelection campaign rally.

Obaseki said the affected members-elect in their selfish pursuits and obedience to their godfather, betrayed the confidence reposed in them by their constituents after the House was proclaimed on June 17, 2019.

“The godfather deceived 14 members of Edo State House of Assembly and today they don’t have jobs.

“Let me tell you what is going on in Ekiadolor, you may not know. About six years ago, they tried to play politics with you. They decided to set up two universities but we didn’t know it was one they wanted to set up. They used a cover saying they are setting up two state universities.

“They pretended they wanted to set up two universities and took all the money to build one and in three years, nothing was done here. They stopped an existing College of Education and we didn’t have the university they promised us, no student was admitted.”

READ ALSO :

Chairman of Edo PDP Campaign Council, Chief Dan Orbih, said: “In the eight years of Oshiomhole’s administration, Ekiadolor people were abandoned as the existing institution in the area was abandoned and a new one built in Iyamho.

“Obaseki is paying attention to the existing institution that was neglected by Oshiom-hole’s administration.

We’re the authentic assembly, says Edoror

Reacting to Obaseki’s allegation that they were deceived into not being sworn in by Oshiomhole, Speaker of the 17 lawmakers, Mr. Victor Edoror, said they were not deceived but fought for their rights.

He also insisted that they remained the authentic House of Assembly.

Edoror said: “All those are market talks, if the Attorney-General of the Federation, the number one law officer of the country, has written a letter about our inauguration and we have held our plenary and we have also sat to decide for the betterment of the state, this shows that we are recognised by law.

“I have everything that is attached to my office. I have my security aides which the law allows me to have. So, why would I be reacting to market people who are busy bodies? We have no business with them.

“We are undertaking our legislative job and everything fine, any other House of Assembly that is sitting is null and void.”

We have the majority. As far as we are concerned we are the Assembly. We will wait for them before taking the next action.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: