House of Reps tasks LASG, stakeholders on tank farm operations

By Sebastine Obasi

The House of Representatives Ad-hoc Committee on oil and gas has called for collaboration between the federal government, Lagos State government, tank farm operators and host communities of Apapa, Kirikiri, Satellite Town and Ijegun to engender peaceful co-existence in the communities.

Speaking at a town hall meeting yesterday at Lagos, the House Ad-hoc Chairman, Sergius Ogun stated that though there are obvious infractions, collaboration is key for businesses to thrive without rancour. He said, “They were obvious infractions that we needed to put to the approving agencies. It is work in progress. The community wants more corporate social responsibility, CSR. The operators have told us that they have done so much. We have told the operators to bring what they have done so far. We are also going to engage the Lagos State government.

“The tank farm operators pay tax, so it is going to be a collaboration between the State, Federal, operators and the communities. If we all collaborate, the business can live side by side with human beings and that is why we are insisting on safety. We are insisting that operators must carry out everything in the recommendation. We believe the community can live side by side with tank farm operators. We have come here to establish that the agencies can work well with the operators and the communities.

“If anything happens to the Ijegun and Kirikiri tank farms today, it is going to cut off 35 per cent supply of petroleum products in this country. This situation concerns all of us. The people who live in Ijegun Egba and Satelite Town have expressed their displeasure very many times about the activities of tank farm owners and petroleum tankers. The tank farms in these areas are extremely important to the federal government because about 25 per cent of the products that comes into the country come from the Ijegun Egba tank farm alone. They have invested about N450 billion. So we cannot wish them away. We need to find a way to peacefully coexist with the residents of the area. They have a right to be there, so we have to find a way for them to coexist.

Also speaking, the Commissioner for Town Planning and Urban Development, Lagos State, Idris Salako, expressed the concern of the state government over the unregulated citing of tank farms in Lagos. He explained that eight years ago, the government stopped giving approval for citing of tank farms in the state, except they are to be located at Ibeju-Lekki free trade zone. According to him, “Eight years forward, the ministry has been inundated by host communities of the activities of tank farm operators, which prompted the state government to ask the ministry to engage the host communities on how to manage the situation. “The tank farm owners should be responsive to the needs and plights of the host communities. Most of the tank farms at Kirikiri don’t have permits. The infrastructure of Satellite town has been run down by the activities of tank farms. Even if, the tank farm operators relocate to Ibeju-Lekki, without proper planning, the whole thing will be a failure.

“We have lifted the ban on construction of tank farms and we urge them to improve on their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). The Lagos state building agency is compiling lists of those who have approval.”

For the Assistant Controller General of Fire Service of Nigeria, Abdulganiyu Jaji, who represented the Controller General, there is need for establishment of a central fire service station in Satellite Town, Kirikiri and Ijegun- Egba communities in order to promote safety of lives and properties. He said, “Tank farm operators should focus on training of personnel and infrastructure. There is need for synergy between tank farm operators and Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR). In Apapa axis, there are some tank farms that are very close to the residential areas which the House of Representatives should consider critically. The health hazards are enormous” Ibrahim stated.

Also speaking, the Deputy Director, Oil and Gas, Ministry of Environment, Nafiu Akinpelu, stated that the tank farms can do operating audit as well as upgrade their oil-water separating system. “All the tank farm owners should come together and have a global memorandum of understanding, MoU with their host communities as regards CSR, so as to agree on what could done for the communities annually.” Giving the perspective of one of the host communities, the Alahun of Imoore and Apapa Kingdom, Oba Taofik Akeju-Awojo, expressed the readiness of his community to collaborate with both the government and tank farm owners to ensure harmony in his kingdom. According to him, the people clamouring for the relocation of the tank farms are those that do not want the community to make progress. “Since, the tank farms started operations in the communities, crime rates have dropped and employment opportunities have been created. If you move the tank farm away, there will be untold hardship and poverty in the land,” he said.

One of the Stakeholders Paul Akhagbemhe, a Senior Journalist, in his narration stated that the construction of tank farms in Kirikiri has made life unbearable for the residents. “They altered the approved town planning laws and layout designed by Lagos State government by building petroleum tanks on the approved drainages and blocking the flow of floods out of the community to the Lagoon. This causes severe flooding in the neighbourhood and suffering to the residents whenever it rains.

“The tanker drivers are making life tough and unbearable for the people through reckless driving that constantly leads to road accidents, killing and maiming of innocent residents. They cause very terrible traffic congestion daily that leads to loss of man hour.

