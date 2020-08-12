Kindly Share This Story:

The winner of the 2020 edition of the Angostura Global Cocktail Competition, Mr. Frank Udeh, has been unveiled as the House of Angostura brand ambassador for Nigeria.

Speaking with the winner of the maiden edition of Angostura Global Cocktail Challenge in Nigeria, at his media presentation and brand ambassadorship unveil, expressed his delight to have won the competition ahead of other brilliant minds in the game, stressing how appreciative he was to be a part of the Angostura family. He emphasized the importance of Angostura Aromatic Bitters to his craft and stated that it was a great opportunity to be an ambassador of the brand.

The House of Angostura®️ is an international Wines and Spirit company and are the makers of Angostura®️ Aromatic Bitters and Angostura Rum. The Aromatic Bitters has been over the years, approved and certified as the foremost aromatic bitter globally by bartenders and chefs. It has also been voted by the world’s best bars as the top best-selling and top trending aromatic bitters in 2020.

In 2019, House of Angostura®️ appointed a Nigerian partner, SIAA Global Resources Limited, as the sole importer and distributor of their products in the Nigerian market, to ensure appropriate distribution and marketing of their brands.

Understanding the importance and direct connection of bartenders and chefs with their brands, the management of the brand in Nigeria, told journalists that they will be working closely with the barmen to ensure they are not only recognised within the Nigerian market but also, on the international front.

In the course of this journey, the company would ensure continuous training and master class competitions for professional bartenders.

Giving his remark, the Managing Director of SIAA Global Resources Limited, Mr. Tomiwa Sijuade thanked every bartender who participated in the event. He stated that it was about time that bartenders start getting the recognition they deserved.

Speaking to the media, Mr. Sijuade emphasised, “Bartenders are the gatekeepers of every bar. Their roles in the clubs, bars and hotels cannot be overemphasised. Unfortunately, they have never been recognised in the successes of outlets. It’s about time we changed this narrative, and hence, one of our vision and strategy is to work closely with them, show them we appreciate them, and build our brand around every brilliant minded bartender out there. Hopefully, in the nearest future, Nigeria can produce a celebrity bartender that is recognised globally”.

