Hope for 138 stranded Nigerians in Saudi Arabia

By Bose Adelaja

There seems to be a ray of hope for the 138 Nigerian women who are stranded in Saudi Arabia, as International Organisation for Migration (IOM), Nigeria, has signified interest to collaborate with the Federal Government to facilitate their return back home.

The Head of Migration, Protection and Assistance Programme of the organisation, Saskia Kok, during the flag off, of three days Virtual Media Training on Migration, said apart from the federal government, IOM will collaborate with relevant agencies like Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM),

National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), and other relevant organisations, to hasten the return.

Fielding questions from Journalists after her presentation titled “IOM COVID-19 Preparedness and Response,” Saskia said plans are underway to facilitate the return of many stranded Nigerians in the Diaspora, including Saudi Arabia.

A group of Journalists under the aegis of Journalists International Forum for Migration (JIFORM), had said on Sunday, that it had uncovered a trafficking cartel responsible for the trafficking of 138 Nigerian women to Saudi Arabia.

JIFORM President, Ajibola Abayomi, said some of the ladies, at different locations in Saudi Arabia, are in critical health conditions and needed to be attended to in good time, “…we call for prompt attention from the Federal Government.”

However, IOM said the survivors will be reunited with their families soon. She said, “we are aware that 138 Nigerian women are stranded in Saudi Arabia but we are considering collaboration with the federal government and relevant agencies to facilitate their return in good time,”

Corroborating Saska’s view, IOM Nigeria Public Information Officer Jorge Galindo said the organisation will leave no stone unturned to do the needful.

Vanguard News

