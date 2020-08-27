Herbalist asked me to escape to provide blood for spirits— Ibadan serial killer

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ola Ajayi

Sunday Shodipe, the 19-year-old serial killer, re-arrested by the Oyo State Police Command, said a herbalist detained with him at the police cell advised him to escape to shed more blood to appease spirits tormenting the herbalist.

He confessed, yesterday, during his parade alongside other 32 criminals by Oyo State Police Commissioner, Mr Joe Nwachukwu.

He said: “The herbalist with whom I was detained told me to escape from detention to provide blood to appease some spirits, who were sucking his (herbalist) blood since he could no longer get access to hard drinks and other ingredients like kolanuts and alligator pepper for sacrifice in the cell.”

Shodipe said after escaping from the police cell, he attacked another woman, Mrs Oladeji Funmilayo, last Sunday.

Confessing how he went back to Akinyele area to kill the woman, he said: “After I escaped from Mokola Police cell in Ibadan, I went to do what Baba Adedokun asked me to do to save him from dying.

“I went from Moniya, where I used to live, to Akinyele where I used an object to hack the woman. Blood gushed out and I recited what Baba said I should recite, mentioning his name. I disappeared as usual but did not know whether the woman died.

“I don’t have any charm. I don’t know what Baba Adedokun was using me for. He said it was my initial confession that kept him in detention and that if I had not confessed and mentioned his name as the person using him, both of us would have been out.”

CP Nwachukwu said: “Shodipe confessed that he inflicted machete injury on the woman’s head and left her in the pool of her blood. The victim, who was brutally attacked by the notorious killer, was rushed to the University College Hospital, UCH, Ibadan, where she later gave up the ghost.”

Why I detained him at Mokola —CP

The CP stressed that he wouldn’t have detained the suspect at Mokola “but for the correctional centre that the facilities were already overcrowded. We are going to ensure that this time around, he is kept in the correctional centre, where he should have been kept initially.”

The Police Commissioner also paraded some suspects arrested in connection with the bank robbery in Okeho Town in Kajola Local Government Area of Oyo State, where a policeman died.

Items found with the suspects include four AK-47 rifles, three assault rifles, 18 live ammunition and seven expended ammunition.

