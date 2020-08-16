Health, safety remain core of our business – Expand Global

Kindly Share This Story:

Expand Global Industries Limited (EGIL) has restated its commitment to the safety of its staff and its environment, as investigations on the fatality on its premises continue.

In a recent statement, the Company regretted the unfortunate incidence leading to the death of one of its staff and promised to work with the police and the family at this difficult period.

It would be recalled that in 2016, Henkel acquired Expand Global Industries Limited (EGIL). Since then, Henkel in Nigeria has continuously invested in the improvement of the production tools and the Safety, Health and Environment standards in its Ibadan site.

“The safety of our people is of the utmost priority. It is a part of our day-to-day performance. We take responsibility for the safety and health of our employees, customers and consumers, the protection of the environment and the quality of life in the communities in which we operate. A comprehensive package is provided to our employees. Health and preventive care programmes are applied to safeguard against workplace and general health risks.

“We established a fully equipped medical clinic, manned by a qualified doctor and trained nurses, accessible to all staff on-site including third-party workers. Annual medical check-ups are also provided. EGIL abides by the Nigerian Labour Law without exception. Working hours are regulated to ensure an adequate rest period. Since its acquisition in 2016, no fatalities occurred before the tragic one in the Ibadan plant on 28 July 2020” the statement said.

It further added that “Henkel designs, manages and operates our facilities to maximize safety, promote energy eﬃciency, protect the environment, and drive Zero Defect quality of our products, eliminate hazards and reduce risks.

Henkel continuously improves our integrated SHEQ management system by analyzing and managing risks and opportunities both internally and with external suppliers, manufacturing partners and customers. Henkel complies with ISO 9001, 14001, 45001, 50001, and RSPO SSC to meet or exceed all applicable environmental, health, safety and quality requirements”.

It would be recalled that in Oyo State, Henkel donated WAW bar soap to Oyo State Government in two separate donations, through the Head of the Oyo State Covid-19 Taskforce, as well as, the State chapter of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN). This was done to help support the state government’s effort in the fight against COVID-19 and particularly for use in the state-run isolation and treatment centres.

The Company also launched a campaign on radio stations across Oyo State to create awareness about the Coronavirus. In Lagos State, the donation was made to nurses in the state in mitigating the challenges of the Corona Virus (COVID- 19) pandemic and alleviate the risks associated with their exposure to patients undergoing treatment.

The donation was received on behalf of the Commissioner of Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi by the Director, Lagos State Health Service Commission Mrs Olaide Animashaun and the Director, Lagos state nursing services Mrs Dorcas Shonibare. This was done to help curtail the spread of the disease across the state and nurses who are particularly the front-liners and mostly at the risk of infection and community transmission.

Vanguard

