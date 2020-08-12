Havilah announces new appointments

Kindly Share This Story:

By Providence Adeyinka

Havilah Open Door Group has announced changes in it executive team in commemoration of its 20th anniversary.

Some of the appointments include: Mr TC Ihejirika, promoted to Executive Vice-Chairman to lead the executive committee of the group. He is a lawyer by profession with LLM degree, Postgraduate Diploma in Security studies and graduate of Cranfield School of Management- United Kingdom, in Strategic and Operational management.

While Mrs. Osayi Lasisi, a lawyer and expert in strategic management was appointed as Group Managing Director to lead the strategic management, Mr Ebi Tebepina, a consummate Marketing communications Executive, was promoted to Assistant Group Managing Director and Managing Director of Omecom Security Limited and Mrs Abiola Olayande, an engineer by profession and a Communications expert was promoted to the position of Managing Director- Mindshare Group.

Other appointments include: Mr Peter Hart Opuzi, an economist and private security expert, promoted as Deputy managing Director of Concorde Security and Protocol Services Limited; Mr Paual-Caesar Edekobi, a security expert and graduate of Business Administration was also promoted to the position of Executive Director of Operations and Training Mid West and Eastern Regions of the Group.

Mrs Shola Fatoye, a graduate of the University of Ibadan and an astute administrator is now the Associate Director, Operations and Marketing of Omecom Security Limited.

In a statement, the firm said that the position it to deliver greater value in the digital age. Havilah Open Door is a diversified group made up of Mindshare Communications, Concorde Security, Mindshare Datatech, Omecom Security, Concorde Express and Logistics, TME Garment and ED-JOHN School of Management.

VANGUARD

