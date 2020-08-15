Breaking News
Happening Now: Tribunal quashes petition against Duoye Diri, affirms his election

On 11:21 am
Bayelsa, Lockdown, DiriTribunal has Saturday quashed the petition submitted to it by mister Owei Woniwei of the Alliance for Democracy, against Senator Duoye Diri, saying that it lacks merit.

In a unanimous judgment delivered by Justice Owodunni, the tribunal held that the petition is incompetent and lacks merit.

The Tribunal further held that the petitioner failed to prove the allegations of the forged declaration of age and the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) discharged certificate levelled against the Deputy Governor, Senator Lawrence.

Vanguard

