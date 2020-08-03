Happening now: Oyetola, Akande, Professor Aina others honour Pa Fasanmi

Kindly Share This Story:

…As late Senator is described as a National hero

Shina Abubakar Osogbo

The late Senator Ayorinde Fasanmi has been described as a national hero, whose fight against corruption could not be rivalled by any present generation politician.

This is as Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, his wife, Kafayat, Former Governor of the State Chief Bisi Akande, General Alani Akinrinade and Professor Olu Aina led other dignitaries to give last honour to the late Second Republic Senator.

The Dean of the All Saints Cathedral, Osun Anglican Diocese Headquarters, Balogun Agoro Area in Osogbo, Canon Ayodele Fabuluje during the commendation service held in Honour of the late Senator, said what the late Afenifere stood for was to ensure that Nigerians enjoyed good governance by eliminating corruption within the ruling class in the country.

He said Pa Fasanmi fearless contribution to the enthronement of democracy through NADECO is worthy of emulation, hence, leaders who benefitted from the struggle must strive for a better Nigeria always.

