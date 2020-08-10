Halt infiltration of foreign terrorists into Nigeria, Ekhomu urges FG

Kindly Share This Story:

By Evelyn Usman

President of the Association of Industrial Security and Safety Operators of Nigeria, Dr. Ona Ekhomu, has called on the Federal Government to take urgent steps in addressing the infiltration of Al- Qaeda and Islamic States, ISIS terrorist groups from the West African Sub -region into Nigeria.

Nigeria according to him, was already confronted with dire security challenges, adding that infiltration of foreign terrorists would further aggravate the situation.

Reacting to the recent alarm raised by America, on the infiltration of foreign terrorists into the country, the security expert in a statement signed by his Personal Assistant, Tope Adesuyi, said, “the rising spate of terrorist/bandit attacks in the Northwest states of Zamfara, Katsina, Sokoto, Kaduna, Kebbi and Niger ,is sufficient evidence of the rapid occupation of ungoverned spaces in Nigeria, from where attacks are being launched.

“Since Nigeria’s porous borders have made it hard for the authorities to prevent infiltration of foreign terrorists into the country, the law enforcement agencies should detect and arrest these terrorists once on Nigerian soil”.

Describing America’s intelligence report as timely and a wakeup call for the Nigerian authorities to strengthen the country’s security infrastructure, Ekhomu, advised the office of the National Security Adviser to set up special terrorist hotlines where members of the public could report suspected terrorists activities before they strike, suggesting cash reward of not less than N5 million, to any whistleblower.

Since these foreign terrorists had access to illicit weapons, he said they must be confronted with overwhelming force.

He noted that the Jihadi terror organizations linked in the network analysis (BH, Taliban, ISIS, AQN) had common goals of repudiating western education , western civilization and proselytizing conversion to Wahabi Salafi Islam or death and therefore posited that “a network analysis will reveal that Boko Haram is related to the Talibans which is related to Al-Qaeda network and ISIS.

” ISIS is the most recent incarnation of these violent extremist organizations”, he stated, adding that the network charting was presented in his new book titled: “Boko Haram: Security Considerations and the Rise of an Insurgency.

“The Jihadi infiltration of Nigeria is a clear and present danger. It’s a wicked problem. It’s a messy problem. The solution cannot therefore be the product of feeble thinking. This problem requires robust structured analytic thinking for its resolution. I would advise our military and intelligence analysts to use a powerful analytic tool such as morphological analysis. This will enable the analysts array the threat analytic data into a matrix, set up the dimensions of the problem, and examine permutations of possible different combination of the matrices

He therefore advised the Federal Government to redouble its efforts at combating Boko Haram and the northwest bandits, adding that the incursion by jihadists/terrorists from the Sahel into Southern Nigeria would undermine Nigerian unity, as it could be misconstrued that the North was exporting terrorists to the South to conduct attacks, thereby triggering violence throughout the country.

He also advised banks to make suspicious activity reports, SAR when customers make unusually large cash deposits, stating that the fund could be proceeds of kidnapping, even as he urged communities in the South to look out for the foreign terrorists who might be using foliage as cover and report them to the authorities.

VANGUARD

