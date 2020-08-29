Gunmen storm church programme, kidnap Pastor in Gboko, demand N10million ransom

Kindly Share This Story:

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Unknown armed men last night kidnapped the proprietor of Excel Grace Secondary School, Akaajime, Gboko Local Government Area of Benue State, Pastor Emmanuel Apeh during a church programme and whisked him away to an unknown destination.

Vanguard learnt the armed men who took their victim on a motorbike had stormed the venue of a church crusade pretending to be worshippers.

According to the source, “they stormed church at Behind Mbalemen’s Filling Station Akaajime, around Mkar-Katsina/Ala road, Gboko about 8pm.

“And after the programme they trailed Paster Apeh to his car, shooting sporadically to scare people way and immediately taking him away on a motorbike to unknown destination.

“We gathered that they have already started making demands and asking for N10million ransom for his release.

“His devastated wife and family members have been making frantic efforts to have him released before it is too late,” he added.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, Deputy Superintendent, DSP, Catherine Anene who confirmed the abduction said the Command was working round the clock to secure the release of the victim.

