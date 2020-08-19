Gunmen abduct ex-commissioner’s children, NSCDC personnel in Zamfara

Kindly Share This Story:

…Police rescues wives, daughter of slain lawmaker in Bauchi

…Free kidnapped Syrian, arrest suspects in Lagos

By Evelyn Usman & Charly Agwam

Two sons of a former commissioner in Zamfara, Alhaji Bello Dankande, and two others, including a personnel of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, were yesterday abducted.

This is coming on the heels of the rescue of the two wives and daughter of the slain Bauchi House of Assembly lawmaker as well as the rescue of a Syrian national abducted in Lagos.

Spokesman of the Police Command in Zamfara, SP Muhammad Shehu, said in a statement in Gusau that the gunmen killed one person and injured another.

He said the incident took place at the residence of the former Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs in Gamji, Bakura Local Government Area of the state.

He said: “At about 4:30 am, a large number of armed men invaded the house and kidnapped two of his children and two others, including an NSCDC officer on guard duty at the house. One person was shot dead while a woman was wounded in the process.”

Shehu said the command had deployed its operatives to search and rescue the victims as well as apprehend the assailants.

“The command further assures the former commissioner and indeed all the people of the state that it would do everything possible to get the abductees released and back home as was the case of the six kidnapped victims, including two district heads of Basasa and Ruwan Gizo in Talata Mafara and Bakura local government areas.

Bauchi police rescue wives, daughter of slain lawmaker

Meanwhile, Bauchi State Police Command said it has rescued the two wives and daughter of the Bauchi House of Assembly lawmaker, who was murdered by unknown gunmen last Thursday.

Police Public Relations Officer of the command, Ahmed Wakil, who confirmed, yesterday, said the abductees were rescued at Bashe village in Dass Local Government Area at about 11 pm, Monday.

“I am glad to announce that the Police have rescued two wives and one child of the slain lawmaker unhurt and they are undergoing medical check-up at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital, Bauchi,” he said.

Police free kidnapped Syrian, arrest suspects in Lagos

Also, a Syrian, identified as Lungyn Camal, was rescued by the operatives of the Lagos State Police Command after a kidnap syndicate, which specialised in abducting foreigners and traders along the Lagos waterways, was smashed and four suspected members arrested.

Surprisingly, during the investigation, it was discovered that some staff of the company where the Syrian works, connived with the kidnappers.

The foreigner, according to the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Police Command, CP Hakeem Odumosu, was abducted on the waterways around Eko Atlantic, Lagos Island, four months ago.

One of the suspects, Ayeni, a boat operator, claimed he was only hired to convey the Syrian to the gang’s hideout.

According to him,“ Job (fleeing gang member) hired me. I met him at the Liverpool Jetty. I conveyed him and three of his friends to Lekki on March 15, 2020. We embarked on the journey at night. On reaching there, they went into Eko Atlantic and told me to wait for them, only to come back with a white man and hastily entered the boat.

“I did not see the white man’s face because it was covered. Job ordered me to take them to a creek at Epe. I only got N50,000.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: