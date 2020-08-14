Group writes US, Buhari, Ganduje over death sentence of Kano-based musician

Kindly Share This Story:

…condemns religious policing in Nigeria

Pro-Democracy and human rights group, Concerned Nigerians, has written the Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari, Kano state Governor, Umar Ganduje and the American Embassy over the sentencing of a Kano-based musician, Yahaya Sharif-Aminu to death over blasphemy.

The group, in a letter to the trio of the Nigerian President, Kano state Governor and the American embassy said: “the judgement is repulsive to natural justice, equity and good conscience.” The group also condemned what it described as the attempt to religiously police the country, emphasising that Nigeria is a secular state.

“Our constitution forbids religious policing in section 10, which prohibits the practice of state religion in any part of Nigeria and section 38 guarantees the right to freedom of thought, religion and conscience, including the freedom to change religion and belief.”

“We are appealing to the president and The American Embassy to prevail on the Kano state Governor to pardon the victim of this great injustice as his life is in serious danger at the Kano Central Prison where he’s being detained. We are currently in touch with the victim and we can confirm that he is kept under the worst possible conditions.”

