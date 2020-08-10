Group threatens to recall Plateau Rep over siting of polytechnic

Kindly Share This Story:

….Rep says action is a gang up

The Conference of Concerned Constituents, CCC, for Shendam/Quanpaan/Mikang federal constituency of Plateau State, weekend threatened to initiate a process for the recall of the member representing the constituency, Alphonsus Komsol Longgap, over his inability to defend the interest of the constituency over the siting of a proposed federal polytechnic in the constituency.

This is just as Representative Longgap who refused to comment on the issues concerning the sitting of the school described the threat by his constituents ” as a gang up by his political detractors “.

The CCC in a statement signed by its convener, Shalwus K. Lucas, chairman, Mr. Peter Maishik and PRO, Mal. Umaru U. Datong said last week’s resolution of the House of Representatives for the establishment of the proposed Federal Polytechnic at Zandi in Jos East LGA, Plateau State, came as a shock to it because it has already been decided that the institution be sited at Shendam, the headquarters of the constituency.

It expressed disappointment over what it described as the failure of the member representing the constituency, Alphonsus Komsol Longgap, to defend the interest of the constituency when the matter was being discussed in the House.

The concerned members said they are compelled to raise their voices against the member representing the constituency, due to his refusal to either counter the motion or issue a reassuring press statement stating his position on the matter after the House resolution.

“We recall how, sometime in April 2020, he had issued some online statements clarifying his role in the face-off between the Management of the University of Jos and the Federal Character Committee of the House of Representatives.

“His refusal to do same in a matter which directly affects his Federal Constituency signals a grand conspiracy,” the group stated.

The CCC also said as a group of citizens who demand good governance and a fair deal, they owe it as a duty to raise their voices against what they perceive to be poor performance and demanded explanations from Longgap to explain his role on the Federal Polytechnic Bill in favour of Zandi.

The concerned members of the constituency said in the absence of a convincing explanation by Longgap, they shall commence the process for his recall from the House.

The group said, “Already a series of consultations with fellow constituents across the board is on-going, preparatory to the exercise of our constitutional right of recall as stipulated in Section 69 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

“This is part of our effort to rid ourselves of bad representation especially by our serving Member of the House of Representatives.”

The CCC urged members of the constituency to remain calm saying, “as we prepare to begin the process we are therefore imploring all men and women of goodwill in our Federal Constituency to remain steadfast and resilient in this noble struggle.

In his reaction, the rep described the action of his constituents as a gang up. ” I have always had the interest of my constituents at heart”, he said.

