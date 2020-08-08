Group of 17 Edo lawmakers hold session, calls for freezing of Assembly account

Kindly Share This Story:

…Tight security as Osinbajo, Tinubu storm Edo for APC rally

By Ozioruva Aliu

THE political drama playing out in Edo State House of Assembly entered another stage yesterday as the seventeen lawmakers who had been in limbo but were sworn in during week purportedly met in an undisclosed location where they called on banks to freeze the account of the assembly even as they also resolved to work with the executive arm of government.

The lawmakers were believed to have met in a private residence in the GRA part of Benin City.

The factional Speaker, Hon Victor Edoror told Saturday Vanguard that they also x-rayed the security situation in the state and called on the state government to give adequate support to the security agencies to provide security for the people.

He said “during our sitting, the deputy speaker raised a motion of urgent public importance on security which he said was becoming more worrisome as people were beginning to feel that the government could no longer protect them and their property.

“After a robust deliberation by the honourable members, the deputy speaker moved a motion which was seconded by the Majority Leader as follows; “that Governor Obaseki, as a matter of urgency is directed to set up a security committee in conjunction with the Nigeria police, the Department of State Service, DSS, and other security outfits concerned to reduce to the barest minimum security challenges in the state.”

Tight security as Osinbajo, Tinubu storm Edo for APC rally

Meanwhile, there was tight security yesterday at flash points across Benin City and strategic locations around Ugbowo axis along the Uselu – Lagos for the flag-off of the campaign for the All Progressives Congress, APC ahead of the September 19th Edo state governorship election.

The Vice-President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo; the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu; the Senate President, Senator Ahmed Lawan; APC governors and other chieftains of the governing party will be in Benin City today for the kick-off of the campaign of the governorship candidate of APC, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu.

READ ALSO:

However, instead of the Samuel Ogbemudia stadium where such rallies had been held in the past, the rally would take place at the sports complex of the University of Benin.

Acting State Chairman of the APC, Col David Imuse (rtd) told Saturday Vanguard that the party applied to the state government “but we never got any response from the state so we opted for the sports complex of the University of Benin (UNIBEN).

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: