Group lauds Sanwo-Olu’s intervention in entertainment industry

Amb. Felix Duke, the National President, Creative Industry Group (CIG) has commended Lagos State Government for its numerous interventions toward making the state an enviable hub of the entertainment industry.

Duke, in a statement on Sunday in Lagos, gave the commendation when he led executive members on a courtesy visit to Mrs Azamat Akinbile-Yusuf, Lagos State Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture.

According to him, the familiarisation is to establish a cordial relationship with the commissioner and to bring the CIG’s existence and projects to its notice.

“It is very commendable that the Lagos State Government has the welfare of the creative industry at heart.

“Especially as the state has enacted plans to ensure that Lagos does not just remain the hub of entertainment in the country but also in the continent.

“The CIG offers our services in all areas to partner with the state in ensuring that this reality is achieved for the good of everyone in all ramifications.

“The N1billion intervention loan set aside by the Lagos State government for the creative, tourism and hospitality sector is highly commendable,” he said.

The CIG president, however, suggested that CIG members could have access to the loan to ease the effects of COVID-19 pandemic on their businesses and sources of livelihood.

Duke listed CIG’s achievements and ongoing projects to include the establishment of creative industry group pacific estate at Ibeju lekki and the CIG’s CUG line to ease communication among members.

He said that part of the achievements was welfare empowerment kit for members in partnership with Capital Express Assurance and Hallmark HMO health services.

According to him, the group is working toward the Empress Mandani’s World Cinema Academy to be established in Lagos.

Duke said that the group had been undergoing numerous free skill acquisition and capacity building training for members in the year.

In her remarks, Akinbile-Yusuf said: “We can only help ourselves if we know ourselves. This implies collation of the data of players within the state’s creative space.

“Worthy of note is the Creative Industry Group,” he said.

The commissioner applauded the CIG initiatives and accomplishments within a short time of its existence without government intervention.

The commissioner commended the process and procedure to access the N1 billion intervention loan, assured the organisation of the full support of her office and the State Government.

She said that all palliative interventions for the industry would begin after the total lifting of lockdown caused by COVID-19.

The CIG executive team led by Duke had in attendance, Chief Emeka Ossai, the Director of Strategy and Head of Nollywood Sector, Prince Frank Ehi, the National Public Relations Officer.

Also in the team were Image Maker and Ms Ayeesha Elan, the National Secretary, Mr Richard Arthur, the Assistant Coordinator of Journalism sector and CEO Bottomline TV.

